Live Nation's Lawnie Pass Returns: A Gateway to a Vibrant Concert Season

The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis is buzzing with anticipation as it announces the return of the Lawnie Pass for the summer season. Concert enthusiasts can rejoice as Live Nation, the organizer, unveils a line-up of over 15 artists from varying musical genres, including Hootie & the Blowfish, Janet Jackson, Niall Horan, Hozier, and Green Day.

The Return of the Lawnie Pass

Originally introduced as a season-long general admission ticket, the Lawnie Pass has become a cherished medium for dedicated concert-goers to experience an array of performances at a cost-effective price. Priced at $239, the pass allows holders to attend multiple concerts throughout the summer, translating to roughly $10 per show.

Exclusive Benefits for Lawnie Pass Holders

The pass, however, extends beyond mere entrance to the concerts. It also includes Fast Lane access, ensuring pass holders enjoy an expedited entry experience. Live Nation describes 'lawnies' as ardent fans that embody the spirit of the outdoor concert season, often being the most enthusiastic attendees.

Pre-Sale Perks for Previous Holders and Citi Card Members

In a move that will delight previous pass holders, they are being offered an exclusive pre-sale opportunity. Similarly, Citi card members have a pre-sale earmarked for them on February 6, a day ahead of the public sale scheduled on February 7.

The Lawnie Pass is an emblem of the vibrant concert culture at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. The return of the pass is not just the revival of a ticketing system but a rekindling of the spirit of music, camaraderie, and summer festivities.