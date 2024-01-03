en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Live-Action ‘The Legend of Zelda’ in Development: Nintendo and Sony Pictures Team Up

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST
Live-Action ‘The Legend of Zelda’ in Development: Nintendo and Sony Pictures Team Up

In the wake of the resounding success of ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie,’ Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment have set their sights on a new collaborative venture. The two industry giants are poised to bring the iconic video game series, ‘The Legend of Zelda,’ to life in an ambitious live-action adaptation. Helming the project is none other than Wes Ball, renowned for his work on ‘Maze Runner.’ The film aims to be a faithful rendition of the beloved game, with fans and industry insiders already speculating about the inclusion of Link’s classic weapons and gadgets.

The Arsenal of a Hero

The Legend of Zelda is far more than a mere game; it is an immersive universe that has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. At the core of this universe is Link, the protagonist, who, with his array of weapons and gadgets, embarks on a quest to save Hyrule from the evil clutches of Ganon. The Paraglider, Slingshot, Ice & Fire Rods, Boomerang, Candles, Ocarina, Hookshot, Bombs, Link’s Bow, Master Sword, and Hylian Shield – these are not just tools; they are a testament to Link’s journey, his combat prowess, and his problem-solving skills. As such, they are expected to feature prominently in the movie, providing viewers with a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Staying True to the Spirit

The expectation is not just for a cinematic spectacle, but for a film that stays true to the spirit of the games. The creative use of Link’s items in his quest to save Hyrule is a core theme that the movie will likely explore. This element of the game has always been a fan-favourite, showcasing Link’s ingenuity in overcoming obstacles and defeating enemies. It is this aspect that the filmmakers must capture – the essence of a hero who uses not just his strength, but his mind and heart, to protect his world.

A Collaborative Triumph

The Legend of Zelda’s live-action adaptation is testament to the successful collaboration between Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment. With the legendary developer of franchises like The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario, and Donkey Kong, Shigeru Miyamoto, alongside Avi Arad and Wes Ball, the film promises a rich blend of imaginative storytelling and cinematic excellence. This movie is not just an adaptation; it’s a tribute to a game that has shaped an era.

0
Arts & Entertainment Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Luke Macfarlane Opens Up About His Career on the Tosh Show Podcast

By BNN Correspondents

Saagar K Chandra's BSS10: A Promising Action Extravaganza

By BNN Correspondents

Scala: The Iconic Cinema that Transformed London's Cultural Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

La Vaughn Belle's 'Being of Myth and Memory': An Artistic Exploration of Colonial History and Identity

By BNN Correspondents

Sarah Giles' New Interpretation of Verdi's 'La Traviata': A Minimalist ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 mins
Sarah Giles' New Interpretation of Verdi's 'La Traviata': A Minimalist ...
heart comment 0
Opera Australia’s Fresh Take on Verdi’s La Traviata: A Triumph of Minimalism and Psychological Depth

By BNN Correspondents

Opera Australia's Fresh Take on Verdi's La Traviata: A Triumph of Minimalism and Psychological Depth
‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’: Suhas’s Upcoming Film Promises Delightful Cinematic Experience

By BNN Correspondents

'Ambajipeta Marriage Band': Suhas's Upcoming Film Promises Delightful Cinematic Experience
Abigail Breslin Voices Concerns Over Treatment of Child Actors in Hollywood

By BNN Correspondents

Abigail Breslin Voices Concerns Over Treatment of Child Actors in Hollywood
Stoan Seate’s Resilience: Surviving Gas Explosion and Embracing Life

By Israel Ojoko

Stoan Seate's Resilience: Surviving Gas Explosion and Embracing Life
Latest Headlines
World News
Island Community Mental Health Grapples with 50% Increase in Demand
1 min
Island Community Mental Health Grapples with 50% Increase in Demand
James Monroe Mavericks Triumph in New River CTC Invitational
1 min
James Monroe Mavericks Triumph in New River CTC Invitational
Patient's Account Exposes Healthcare Crisis at New Brunswick Hospital
1 min
Patient's Account Exposes Healthcare Crisis at New Brunswick Hospital
Asantehene Advocates for Peace and Reconciliation in Bawku
2 mins
Asantehene Advocates for Peace and Reconciliation in Bawku
Injury-hit Real Madrid Poised for Victory Against Mallorca in Upcoming La Liga Clash
2 mins
Injury-hit Real Madrid Poised for Victory Against Mallorca in Upcoming La Liga Clash
A Plea for Electoral Transparency: PIL Seeks 100% VVPAT Count in Upcoming Elections
2 mins
A Plea for Electoral Transparency: PIL Seeks 100% VVPAT Count in Upcoming Elections
Major Shake-Up in Cricket West Indies' Selection Panel
2 mins
Major Shake-Up in Cricket West Indies' Selection Panel
Dan Henderson Reflects on His MMA Career, Compares Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong
2 mins
Dan Henderson Reflects on His MMA Career, Compares Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong
Ghana's Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin
2 mins
Ghana's Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
16 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app