Little Simz and Stormzy Lead Nominations for Mobo Awards, Babatunde Aleshe and Indiyah Polack to Host

In the forthcoming Mobo Awards, the spotlight is set to shine on Little Simz and Stormzy, each earning four nominations. The distinguished event is scheduled for February 7 at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield. Babatunde Aleshe and Indiyah Polack, the selected hosts, expressed joy and astonishment at their appointment. With a star-studded performance lineup including Soul II Soul and DJ Spoony, the awards promise a night of entertainment and high-quality music.

Anticipation Builds for the Mobo Awards

Hosts Set to Impress

Known for their charisma and style, Babatunde and Indiyah are expected to put on a stellar show. Indiyah, who has previously presented an award, expressed her excitement at the opportunity. Similarly, Babatunde, a supporter of nominee Little Simz, expressed his enthusiasm for the event and the chance to host alongside Indiyah.

