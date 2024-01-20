'Little Death' Premieres at Sundance: Hoffmann and Ryder Praise Begert's Unique Script

Jack Begert's movie 'Little Death,' co-written with Dani Goffstein, had its maiden screening on January 19, 2024. The narrative is intricately woven around a middle-aged filmmaker on the cusp of a significant career breakthrough, two children on a quest for a lost backpack, and a stray dog on an unexpected journey. The film's premiere was a much-awaited event at the Sundance Film Festival, which graced the Egyptian Theatre with the presence of esteemed actors and creatives, including Gaby Hoffmann, Jena Malone, Talia Ryder, Dominic Fike, Sante Bentivoglio, Spenser Granese, Andy Cohen, Karl Glusman, and Darren Aronofsky.

The discussion panel for the film was a star-studded affair, featuring director Jack Begert and actors Gaby Hoffmann, Talia Ryder, Dominic Fike, and Jena Malone. The conversation took place at the Deadline Studio at Sundance, located at Montgomery-Lee Fine Art on Main Street, which became the hub for the most talked-about films at the festival from January 19-23.

Gaby Hoffmann, known for her deep character portrayals, expressed her enthusiasm for the script. She admired its blend of absurdity, smart critiques, deep humanity, love, and connectedness, which she found refreshing and engaging. Hoffmann also praised the fun-filled nature of her role in the film and acknowledged Begert's commitment to creating a film that was meaningful yet not overly serious.

Talia Ryder, echoing Hoffmann's sentiments, emphasized the uniqueness of the script and the appealing personality of the director. Ryder shared that these elements excited her about the project and made her look forward to the filming process.