en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Lithuania’s Eurovision Quest Begins: Silvester Belt and VB Gang Advance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:23 pm EST
Lithuania’s Eurovision Quest Begins: Silvester Belt and VB Gang Advance

The stage was set, the lights were lit, and the beats reverberated through the studio as Lithuania embarked on its quest to select its representative for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. This Saturday, the national broadcaster LRT aired the first heat of the national selection show Eurovizija.LT where eight hopefuls vied for two spots in the grand finale. The decision hinged on a combination of a five-member jury and public televotes, creating a thrilling atmosphere of suspense and excitement.

The Victorious Acts

Out of the electrifying performances, two acts managed to capture the hearts and votes of both the jury and the public. The first to secure a spot in the finale was Silvester Belt with the captivating song ‘Luktelk’. The second act to triumph was the VB Gang with their pulsating track ‘Kaboom!!!’. Both acts showcased a unique blend of talent, creativity, and stage presence, setting a high standard for the rounds to come.

The Selection Process

The selection format is meticulously designed to ensure the best representation for Lithuania at the international level. Each qualifying round features eight acts, with the top two, as determined by the jury and public votes, advancing directly to the final. The grand finale is set to take place on February 17, promising a spectacular showdown of musical prowess and artistic expression.

A Grand Contest Awaits

With a total of 40 bands and performers vying for the opportunity to perform at Eurovision, the stakes are high and the competition fierce. The initial round has set the tone for an enthralling contest, with fans and viewers eagerly anticipating the subsequent rounds. As the countdown to the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden this May begins, Lithuania gears up for a musical journey filled with mesmerizing performances, unforgettable melodies, and the indomitable spirit of competition.

0
Arts & Entertainment Europe Lithuania
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
18 seconds ago
Shah Rukh Khan's Respectful Gesture and Entertainment Updates
Renowned Bollywood actor, Shah Rukh Khan, is currently the talk of the internet, thanks to his respectful gesture towards ISRO scientist Palanivel Veeramuthuvel at the CNN News18 Indian of the Year 2023 event. In a moment that has now gone viral, Khan can be seen pulling the scientist back to ensure he stood alongside him
Shah Rukh Khan's Respectful Gesture and Entertainment Updates
Highest-Grossing Horror Films: An Analysis of Frightening Success
3 mins ago
Highest-Grossing Horror Films: An Analysis of Frightening Success
Steven Yeun Exits 'Thunderbolts'; Rumors Point to Austin Abrams for Sentry's Role
3 mins ago
Steven Yeun Exits 'Thunderbolts'; Rumors Point to Austin Abrams for Sentry's Role
Tina Fey and Tim Meadows Return to 'Mean Girls', No Singing Involved
1 min ago
Tina Fey and Tim Meadows Return to 'Mean Girls', No Singing Involved
Rob Wolfe: Igniting Passion for Antique Picking Amid Controversy
2 mins ago
Rob Wolfe: Igniting Passion for Antique Picking Amid Controversy
Miles Morales: Spider-Man 15 - A Tale of Family, Redemption, and Heroism
2 mins ago
Miles Morales: Spider-Man 15 - A Tale of Family, Redemption, and Heroism
Latest Headlines
World News
Historic Bronze for Lithuania at European Figure Skating Championships
21 seconds
Historic Bronze for Lithuania at European Figure Skating Championships
New Mexico Triumphs Over San Diego State in College Basketball
40 seconds
New Mexico Triumphs Over San Diego State in College Basketball
Siddaramaiah Denies Rumours of Son's Candidacy in Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections
44 seconds
Siddaramaiah Denies Rumours of Son's Candidacy in Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections
Underdogs Triumph: Lawrence High School's Wrestling Team Defeats Steinert
1 min
Underdogs Triumph: Lawrence High School's Wrestling Team Defeats Steinert
Guardiola's Tactical Triumph: Yaya Tour's Future at Manchester City in Jeopardy
1 min
Guardiola's Tactical Triumph: Yaya Tour's Future at Manchester City in Jeopardy
North American Sports: Significant Roster Changes for 2024 Season
2 mins
North American Sports: Significant Roster Changes for 2024 Season
Amaya Stewart Scores 1,000th Point, Boosting Spartans' Undefeated Record
2 mins
Amaya Stewart Scores 1,000th Point, Boosting Spartans' Undefeated Record
YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry Resigns, Set to Join Jana Sena Party
2 mins
YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry Resigns, Set to Join Jana Sena Party
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
2 mins
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app