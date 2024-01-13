Lithuania’s Eurovision Quest Begins: Silvester Belt and VB Gang Advance

The stage was set, the lights were lit, and the beats reverberated through the studio as Lithuania embarked on its quest to select its representative for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. This Saturday, the national broadcaster LRT aired the first heat of the national selection show Eurovizija.LT where eight hopefuls vied for two spots in the grand finale. The decision hinged on a combination of a five-member jury and public televotes, creating a thrilling atmosphere of suspense and excitement.

The Victorious Acts

Out of the electrifying performances, two acts managed to capture the hearts and votes of both the jury and the public. The first to secure a spot in the finale was Silvester Belt with the captivating song ‘Luktelk’. The second act to triumph was the VB Gang with their pulsating track ‘Kaboom!!!’. Both acts showcased a unique blend of talent, creativity, and stage presence, setting a high standard for the rounds to come.

The Selection Process

The selection format is meticulously designed to ensure the best representation for Lithuania at the international level. Each qualifying round features eight acts, with the top two, as determined by the jury and public votes, advancing directly to the final. The grand finale is set to take place on February 17, promising a spectacular showdown of musical prowess and artistic expression.

A Grand Contest Awaits

With a total of 40 bands and performers vying for the opportunity to perform at Eurovision, the stakes are high and the competition fierce. The initial round has set the tone for an enthralling contest, with fans and viewers eagerly anticipating the subsequent rounds. As the countdown to the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden this May begins, Lithuania gears up for a musical journey filled with mesmerizing performances, unforgettable melodies, and the indomitable spirit of competition.