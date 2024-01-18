Literature Takes Center Stage in St. Petersburg’s Vivid Theatre Productions

In a striking testament to community collaboration and artistic innovation, St. Petersburg, Florida’s Vivid Theatre Productions and independent family bookstore, Tombolo Books, have joined forces to create a unique theatrical experience. The local theater company’s upcoming play, ‘Nocturne,’ set to run from January 18-20 at The Studio At 620, seamlessly integrates literature into its set design, featuring ‘literary furniture’ made from dozens of books.

Art Meets Literature

The protagonist of ‘Nocturne’ is a struggling novelist in New York who works at a used bookstore. This narrative thread gave rise to the idea of incorporating books into the set design, not merely as inert props, but as evocative symbols reflecting the protagonist’s life and aspirations. To bring authenticity to the play’s setting, Drew Eberhard, the show’s artistic director and star, reached out to Tombolo Books for assistance.

A Community Collaboration

Represented by Katherine Betzer, Tombolo Books rose to the occasion, contributing close to 100 books to the production. The selection was diverse, encompassing new, signed, and award-winning titles. This collaboration between the theater and bookstore is emblematic of the community engagement and mutual support that distinguish St. Petersburg’s vibrant arts scene.

Supporting Literacy in St. Petersburg

In a gesture of community spirit that extends beyond the stage, the play’s conclusion will feature a raffle of the books used in the production. The proceeds from this raffle will be donated to the Literacy Council of St. Petersburg, an organization dedicated to assisting adults in learning to read by connecting them with tutors. This initiative marries the worlds of art and social good, reflecting the broader ethos of St. Petersburg’s cultural community.