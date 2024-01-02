en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Literary World Mourns the Loss of Celebrated Author Richard Bowes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:55 pm EST
Literary World Mourns the Loss of Celebrated Author Richard Bowes

On the eve of Christmas 2023, the literary fraternity was struck with the news of the demise of celebrated author, Richard Bowes. Aged 79, Bowes was not just an author but an integral part of New York’s speculative literary scene. His death has left an indelible void, but his work continues to resonate, presenting alternate, sometimes magically infused versions of New York City.

The Man and His Work

Born on January 8, 1944, in Boston, Massachusetts, Bowes moved to New York in 1965. He published his first novel, ‘Warchild,’ in 1986, marking his entry into the realm of speculative fiction. However, it was his short stories that gained him immense recognition. His most acclaimed short story, ‘There’s a Hole in the City,’ was a poignant reflection of his personal experiences from the September 11 attacks.

A Legacy of Accolades

Bowes’ work was not just appreciated but decorated with numerous accolades. He was nominated for the prestigious Nebula award eight times. He was a recipient of two World Fantasy Awards, a Lambda Literary Award, and an International Horror Guild Award. His contributions to speculative and queer fiction have left a lasting impact on the genre.

Peers Pay Tribute

Bowes’ death has deeply affected his peers in the literary world. Authors like Paul Jessup, Sam J. Miller, Paul Tremblay, Jeff VanderMeer, and editor Scott Edelman shared their sorrow over the loss on social media. They celebrated Bowes’ contributions to the genre and his profound impact on their work. Edelman even invited others to listen to an interview with Bowes on his podcast, ‘Eating the Fantastic,’ as a tribute to the late author’s wit and wisdom.

In conclusion, Richard Bowes leaves behind a rich legacy of speculative fiction that continues to inspire and captivate readers worldwide. His alternate realities of New York City will continue to live on through his work, enchanting generations of readers to come.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

EMERGE Group & TZ APAC: A Strategic Partnership for Gaming on the Tezos Blockchain

By Salman Khan

Disneyland's Theatrical Venues Face Uncertain Future After Show Closures

By BNN Correspondents

Game of Thrones Universe Expands: 'Sea Snake' Spinoff to Be Animated

By BNN Correspondents

Disney Resort's Theatres Soon To Be Without Shows: What's Next?

By BNN Correspondents

Ryan Thomas Beams with Pride as Daughter Scarlett Showcases Singing Ta ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 mins
Ryan Thomas Beams with Pride as Daughter Scarlett Showcases Singing Ta ...
heart comment 0
Antonio Banderas Unveils New Godspell Album and Announces Upcoming Theater Projects

By BNN Correspondents

Antonio Banderas Unveils New Godspell Album and Announces Upcoming Theater Projects
NBC’s ‘La Brea’ Gears Up for an Explosive Season 3: Survival Amid Chaos and Dinosaur Encounters

By BNN Correspondents

NBC's 'La Brea' Gears Up for an Explosive Season 3: Survival Amid Chaos and Dinosaur Encounters
Unexpected Profanity on ‘The One Show’ Sparks Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Unexpected Profanity on 'The One Show' Sparks Controversy
Broadway’s ‘Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All’: A Star-Studded Adaptation with Mixed Reviews

By BNN Correspondents

Broadway's 'Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All': A Star-Studded Adaptation with Mixed Reviews
Latest Headlines
World News
Rafael Nadal Dominates in Comeback Match, Sets Stage for Exciting Encounter with Jason Kubler
20 seconds
Rafael Nadal Dominates in Comeback Match, Sets Stage for Exciting Encounter with Jason Kubler
Federal Appeals Court Dismisses Michael Cohen’s Retaliation Lawsuit Against Donald Trump
47 seconds
Federal Appeals Court Dismisses Michael Cohen’s Retaliation Lawsuit Against Donald Trump
Lucy Hale Celebrates Two Years of Sobriety: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Growth
1 min
Lucy Hale Celebrates Two Years of Sobriety: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Growth
Chattogram's Youth Embrace a Sporting Renaissance
1 min
Chattogram's Youth Embrace a Sporting Renaissance
Matt O'Riley Marks 100th Game for Celtic with a Goal Amid Transfer Speculation
1 min
Matt O'Riley Marks 100th Game for Celtic with a Goal Amid Transfer Speculation
Waterford to Become Cricket Hub Following Land Deal with WVCC
2 mins
Waterford to Become Cricket Hub Following Land Deal with WVCC
Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook Parts Ways with the New York Jets
2 mins
Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook Parts Ways with the New York Jets
David Martindale Praises Lawrence Shankland as Hearts Extend Unbeaten Run
2 mins
David Martindale Praises Lawrence Shankland as Hearts Extend Unbeaten Run
Adonai Mitchell Reflects on Texas Season, Future Uncertain
3 mins
Adonai Mitchell Reflects on Texas Season, Future Uncertain
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app