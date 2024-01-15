Literary Lights 2024: A Showcase of New Literature by Armenian Authors

The International Armenian Literary Alliance (IALA), in conjunction with the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) and the Krikor and Clara Zohrab Information Center, is preparing to illuminate the literary sphere with 'Literary Lights 2024.' This annual reading series, set to happen monthly, aims to highlight the freshest literary works by Armenian authors. The events, all set to be held online, will feature authors reading excerpts from their latest works, followed by a panel discussion with an interviewer and opportunities for audience interaction.

Aida Zilelian to Kickstart the Series

The series' launch on January 27, 2024, is set to spotlight Aida Zilelian, a recipient of the prestigious Tololyan Literary Prize. Zilelian will read from her novel, 'All the Ways We Lied', a riveting tale that has already piqued the interest of many. Adding to the event's appeal, Nancy Agabian, author of 'Princess Freak,' 'Me as Her Again: True Stories of an Armenian Daughter,' and 'The Fear of Large and Small Nations,' will join Zilelian.

Featured Authors and Works

Other authors set to grace the Literary Lights 2024 include Ariel Djanikian, Astrid Kamalyan, Anait Semirdzhyan, Leila Boukarim, Sona Avedikian, Armen Davoudian, and Lory Bedikian. Among the highlighted works is Djanikian's 'The Prospectors,' a novel that takes readers on a journey through a family's experience during the Klondike Gold Rush. Also featured is a children's picture book titled 'Babo,' which celebrates Armenian cultural traditions. The series will also showcase a narrative depicting an Armenian boy's journey to refuge.

Poetry and Themes of Identity

On the poetry front, Literary Lights 2024 will feature 'The Palace of Forty Pillars' by Armen Davoudian, a debut collection exploring themes of estrangement and identity. The eulogy poem 'Jagadakeer: Apology to the Body' will also be among the featured works, offering readers a profound exploration of loss.

All the events will be held on Zoom, and attendees can register for the event and purchase the featured titles from IALA's online bookstore. This initiative not only offers a platform for Armenian writers to showcase their work but also promises readers an enriching literary experience.