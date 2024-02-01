Lisa Rinna and Daughter Delilah Hamlin Join Forces for Lifetime's 'Mommy Meanest'

Reality television star Lisa Rinna and her daughter Delilah Hamlin are stepping into new roles as they come together for their debut onscreen collaboration in the Lifetime movie 'Mommy Meanest.' Inspired by true events, the film narrates the harrowing tale of a teenager grappling with emotional trauma and cyber-bullying, only to discover the bully to be her own mother.

Family on and off Screen

In 'Mommy Meanest,' Rinna plays Madelyn, the mother at the heart of the cyber-bullying scandal. Delilah Hamlin, branching out from her successful modeling career, takes on the supporting role of Summer, a friend of the tormented teenager. This marks a significant milestone in their professional lives, fostering an intriguing intersection of their real-life mother-daughter relationship and their onscreen characters.

Delilah Hamlin: A Rising Star

Delilah Hamlin, born in 1998, has been making a name for herself in the fashion and entertainment world. Following her debut at New York Fashion Week, she has embraced acting, recently appearing in the thriller 'How She Caught a Killer.' With a modeling career nurtured by the guidance of her mother, who encouraged her to wait until she was mature before stepping into the fashion industry, Delilah is striking a balance between her modeling and acting pursuits. She's also navigating her personal life in the public eye, having recently gone public with her relationship with actor Henry Eikenberry.

The Hamlin Dynasty

The Hamlins are no strangers to the limelight. Alongside Delilah, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Lisa Rinna's younger daughter born in 2001, has also ventured into modeling. Like her sister, Amelia made her debut at New York Fashion Week and has been vocal about her passion for modeling and the values her parents instilled in her. Showcasing a close-knit family bond, the Hamlins have etched their presence in both the fashion and entertainment industries, with Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin leading the way and their daughters following suit.