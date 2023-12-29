Lisa McCune Returns to Television as Alien Grandmother in ‘Planet Lulin’

Australian actress Lisa McCune, famed for her role as Constable Maggie Doyle in the police drama ‘Blue Heelers’, is set to grace children’s television with a captivating new character. At the age of 52, McCune is stepping into the shoes of a 104-year-old alien grandmother named Ezme, in the forthcoming ABC ME’s show ‘Planet Lulin’.

McCune’s Debut in Children’s Television

The series, penned by Melanie Sano, skillfully melds live-action, fantasy, and animation, and skillfully weaves together the themes of family, science, and imagination. The narrative revolves around a sixth-grade student Lulin, who is half human and half alien hailing from the planet Astorad. As Lulin navigates her world, she uncovers her latent powers and contends with the looming threat of intergalactic invaders known as the Megaheads.

McCune Embraces the Role of Ezme

McCune’s character, Ezme, emerges as a pivotal figure in Lulin’s life, serving as her grandmother and injecting the narrative with a unique blend of wisdom and extraterrestrial intrigue. The cast ensemble is a diverse mix, with Nina Gallas shouldering the role of Lulin, Kevin Hofbauer playing the human father Ken, and a host of child actors and established adult talents bringing life to the series.

McCune’s Return to the Spotlight

McCune, who has previously worked with the producers on a variety of projects, has warmly embraced her debut role as a grandmother and her foray into children’s television. Despite her status as a prominent TV star in the 1990s and early 2000s, McCune has chosen to maintain a low profile in recent years, particularly following a widely publicized personal incident in 2012. With a view to safeguarding her children’s stories, McCune has made the conscious decision to keep her private life away from the prying eyes of the public.