Lisa Gooch's 'The Man from Gonville': A Comedic Journey into Online Dating at Wellington Fringe

On the horizon of the Wellington Fringe Festival, musician and comedian Lisa Gooch is preparing to captivate audiences with her one-woman show 'The Man from Gonville'. This unique performance, scheduled from February 22-25 at the Fringe Bar, invites audiences on a journey through Gooch's personal experiences navigating the unpredictable terrain of online dating after the conclusion of her 20-year marriage.

A Tapestry of Tales, Tunes, and Trials

Far from a routine stand-up gig, 'The Man from Gonville' weaves together confessional storytelling, music, visual gags, interactive audience polls, and an unexpected puppet cameo. Gooch's narrative, a blend of the comedic and heartfelt, resonates with the audience, making them both laugh and reflect. The show also strives to maintain a balanced perspective, acknowledging the challenges men face in the digital dating world.

Refining the Act: From Whanganui to Wellington

Prior to its arrival at the Wellington Fringe Festival, the material for 'The Man from Gonville' has been shaped and honed through performances at the Whanganui La Fiesta festival and a special show at the Fringe Bar. These opportunities have allowed Gooch to refine her act, ensuring that every punchline and poignant moment lands with precision.

Invitation to the Digital Dating Dance

Whether you've braved the world of online dating or are merely intrigued by the prospect, 'The Man from Gonville' offers a relatable and engaging insight into starting over in the digital dating scene later in life. Gooch encourages attendees who find enjoyment and connection in her show to spread the word to friends in Wellington. She also hints at a real-life inspiration behind the intriguing title of the show.