Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's Australian Food Adventure and a Peek into their Private Life

Acclaimed actress and television chef, Lisa Faulkner, recently provided her followers with an unintentional peek into her private life with husband John Torode. While showcasing her new camel-colored combat trousers in an Instagram story, Faulkner inadvertently displayed a vibrant pink striped carpet and an opulent chandelier in their shared bedroom.

Exploring Australia through Food

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, currently helm a new series on ITV named 'John & Lisa's Food Trip Down Under'. The show, which premiered on January 20, chronicles their culinary journey across the scenic landscapes of Western Australia. A native of Melbourne, John relished the opportunity to introduce his wife to unexplored regions of his homeland.

More than a Culinary Journey

While the show primarily focuses on their encounters with local food and wine, it also delves into the couple's personal dynamics. The GoPro cameras they sported during their travels captured natural, unscripted moments, which they claimed contributed some of the most engaging content to the series due to its authenticity.

From Kitchen to the Great Outdoors

More than just a food-tasting expedition, the series offers Lisa and John a respite from their usual roles behind the stove. Their journey, stretching from the lush southern forests to the pristine white beaches, presents a picturesque portrayal of the diverse Australian landscapes. 'John & Lisa's Food Trip Down Under' can be enjoyed on Saturdays at 11.40am on ITV1 and ITVX.