Arts & Entertainment

Lisa Bergh’s ‘Topography’: A Vibrant Exploration of Rural Minnesota at the Minneapolis Institute of Art

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:34 am EST
Lisa Bergh’s ‘Topography’: A Vibrant Exploration of Rural Minnesota at the Minneapolis Institute of Art

At the Minneapolis Institute of Art, Lisa Bergh’s latest exhibition, ‘Topography,’ is captivating audiences with its vibrant exploration of rural Minnesota landscapes. The exhibit, a feature of the Minnesota Artist Exhibition Program (MAEP), will be on display until February 25, 2024. Bergh, a Milwaukee native who relocated to New London, Minnesota in 2005, employs a dynamic spectrum of colors and unconventional materials in her abstract paintings and sculptures to portray her sensory experiences of the region.

Art Reflecting Rural Life

Bergh’s ‘Topography’ ranges from abstract tapestries to three-dimensional pieces, each one capturing the essence of rural Minnesota. She uses materials like plastic sheeting and vinyl, transforming them into a vibrant patchwork of colors inspired by both natural and man-made elements. The artist’s understanding and translation of the landscape and experiences of rural life are subtly embedded in each piece, inviting viewers to explore and interpret the art through their own personal lens.

Minnesota Artist Exhibition Program (MAEP)

The MAEP, soon to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2025, offers significant career opportunities to emerging and mid-career Minnesota artists. Each artist is awarded $13,500 to create their exhibit, a testament to the program’s commitment to nurturing local talent. Bergh’s ‘Topography’ is a fine example of the caliber of artists the program supports, highlighting the importance of representing local art that resonates with the community and stands alongside historical masterpieces.

Artist’s Talk and Public Engagement

On January 25, Bergh will hold an artist’s talk, an event that is free to the public but requires reservations. The talk will be recorded and made available on the museum’s website, further extending the reach of her artistic influence. The Minneapolis Institute of Art encourages visitors from all backgrounds to experience the exhibit, emphasizing that one does not need a deep understanding of art to appreciate the emotive power of Bergh’s work. The exhibition stands as a testament to the universal language of art, and its ability to connect diverse individuals through shared experiences and emotions.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

