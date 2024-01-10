en English
Arts & Entertainment

Lisa Barlow’s Lost Ring Sparks Controversy on ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Reunion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:13 pm EST
On the set of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ season 4 reunion, cast member Lisa Barlow found herself at the heart of criticism for her reaction to losing her $60,000 emerald-cut diamond ring at the airport. The price tag of the lost jewel sparked a contentious debate among the Housewives, particularly with Monica Garcia, who took exception to Barlow’s constant mention of the extravagant cost.

The Sentiment Behind the Sparkle

Barlow, in her defense, shed light on the sentimental value of the ring. The opulent piece of jewelry was more than just a display of wealth—it was a cherished gift from her husband following their son Henry’s perilous medical scare. Symbolizing the couple’s profound appreciation for their two children, the ring held an emotional significance that extended far beyond its monetary worth.

Clashing Perspectives

This revelation led to a heated exchange, with Barlow stressing that her grief over the loss did not make her unrelatable to the middle class or suggest she considered herself superior. Garcia’s retort and the ensuing discussion underscored the tension brewing among the Housewives, touching on themes of wealth, class, and relatability in the reality TV setting.

A Ring of Suspicion

The debate took an unexpected turn when an unresolved suspicion surfaced—that Garcia might have had a hand in Barlow’s ring’s disappearance. Although this allegation was never substantiated, it added another layer of intrigue to the ongoing saga of the lost ring. Despite the ring being replaced, Barlow admitted that the new ring did not hold the same emotional value for her, and she mourned the financial loss, as the original piece was not insured.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

