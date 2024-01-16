Lip Critic Drops New Single 'The Heart'; Announces First Headlining Tour

New York City's dynamic band, Lip Critic, has dropped a bombshell of a single titled 'The Heart' under the banner of Partisan Records. An adrenaline-fueled, fast-paced dance-punk number, this song packs the punch of two drummers, delving into the darker aspects of human desire and the repercussions of uncontrolled consumption.

Intense Music Video and Band's Dystopian Vision

Accompanying the single is a music video, known for its heavy use of strobe effects, that adds visual intensity to the raw power of the music. The video was created by Aaron Fenichell, who aptly captured the band's dystopian vision. The music of Lip Critic is often described as a grim reminder of a world that has fallen prey to its own downfall, and 'The Heart' is no exception. It lingers, a contamination that persists, a stark testament to a world that has surrendered to its own demise.

Headlining Tour and SXSW Performances

In conjunction with their new single, Lip Critic has also announced their very first headlining tour. Set to kick off on May 31 in Troy, New York, the tour will run throughout June, culminating on June 27 in Boston. But before they take the stage as headliners, Lip Critic has lined up performances with the band Smut, and several other shows arranged around their participation in the famed South by Southwest (SXSW) festival.

Continual Musical Evolution

Lip Critic's journey has been one of constant evolution. 'The Heart' follows their previous single 'It's The Magic', a testament to their continual growth and exploration in the music industry. Described as a high-speed train of frenzied percussion and deranged electronic samples, Lip Critic's music fearlessly inquires into the state of the spiritual marketplace and the isolating results of consumption, leaving no stone unturned.