Lionsgate in Talks to Secure Film Rights to Chandler Baker's 'Big Bad'

Lionsgate, a leading global entertainment company, is reportedly on the verge of securing film rights to 'Big Bad', a thrilling short story by Chandler Baker. The studio is also in advanced discussions with celebrated director Chris Landon, best known for his previous works, to possibly direct and co-produce the adaptation. This development comes in the wake of Landon's headline-making departure from 'Scream 7' last year.

'Big Bad' - A Story of Survival Against Werewolves

The short story 'Big Bad', which is part of Baker's collection titled 'Creature Feature', paints a chilling picture of a family's desperate struggle against werewolves in an isolated farmhouse. The thrilling narrative and the immersive storytelling have the potential to make for a compelling cinematic experience.

Collaborative Production Effort

Bringing 'Big Bad' to life on the silver screen will be a collaborative endeavor involving Todd Lieberman and Hidden Pictures, alongside Landon as a producer. Chandler Baker, who has gained acclaim for her bestselling novel 'Whisper Network', is set to adapt her own story for the screen, ensuring that the essence of the narrative is faithfully translated.

Key Figures Overseeing The Project

The management of this ambitious project will involve several important figures from Lionsgate and Hidden Pictures. Scott O'Brien and Carly Kleinbart have the responsibility of overseeing the project, ensuring it aligns with the studios' vision and quality standards. Alex Young, a seasoned executive in the industry, will serve as an executive producer. Robert Melnik, handling Lionsgate's legal aspects, is overseeing the dealmaking process for the studio.

Both Baker and Landon have representation from reputable agencies and legal firms, further reinforcing the project's potential for success. This acquisition comes at a time when the industry is still reeling from the departures of Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera from the 'Scream' franchise, marking a new chapter in Lionsgate's pursuit of compelling stories and talented creators.