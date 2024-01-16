Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Extend Tour to Jacksonville

The legendary R&B artists, Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire, are set to light up the stage in Jacksonville, Florida. The highly-anticipated performance is part of the extended 'Sing A Song All Night Long' tour. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, May 25th at 7:30 p.m. at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Grammy-Award Winning Artists on Tour

Both Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire have left indelible marks on the music industry. Their collective accolades include 14 GRAMMY Awards and over 250 million albums sold globally. The 'Sing A Song All Night Long' tour consists of 13 dates, kicking off on May 23 in Knoxville, Tennessee and wrapping up on June 16 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Tickets Go On Sale Soon

Tickets for the event will be available via Artist presales starting on Wednesday at 10 a.m., with general ticket sales beginning on Friday at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.com. As a special treat for fans, various VIP packages and experiences will also be available for purchase.

Continuing The Legacy

The 2024 tour follows their successful 2023 tour featuring 20 sold-out shows in cities like Chicago, Boston, and Los Angeles. Fans can expect to witness classic hits such as Lionel's 'Hello,' 'All Night Long,' and 'Truly,' along with Earth, Wind & Fire's 'September,' 'Shining Star,' and 'After the Love Has Gone.' The tour promises to be a nostalgic journey through some of the most iconic tunes in R&B history.