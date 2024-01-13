en English
Lino Placencio's Dream Realized with the Release of 'Bloodline'

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:20 pm EST
Lino Placencio’s Dream Realized with the Release of ‘Bloodline’

Five years of dedication, dreams, and dogged persistence have culminated in the creation of ‘Bloodline,’ a comic book series crafted by Alice, Texas native Lino Placencio. A long-standing aficionado of theatre, superheroes, and comic books, Placencio’s passion project is a testament to his love for storytelling, which first found its roots during his tenure at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

Unveiling the World of ‘Bloodline’

At the heart of ‘Bloodline’ is Kassandra, a teenager who inherits a special necklace from her grandmother. This is not just any piece of jewelry; it grants Kassandra powers based on the blood it comes into contact with. The idea, while fantastical, resonates with the raw and real essence of the human spirit, a quality that Placencio has been keen on highlighting.

Of Personal Ties and Cultural Richness

Every comic book holds a piece of its creator’s heart, and ‘Bloodline’ is no different. Placencio’s own family and his admiration for the character Green Lantern serve as significant influences. The narrative is also steeped in Hispanic culture and traditions, a reflection of Placencio’s roots. In crafting ‘Bloodline,’ Placencio collaborated with Ebuka Okpala, an artist he met on Reddit, and his fiancée Isabel Perez, further enriching the comic’s creation process.

The Journey Continues

‘Bloodline’ is set to be a 10-issue series, with Placencio planning to compile it into a graphic novel eventually. His background in theatre plays a pivotal role in shaping the comic’s narrative, offering readers a layered and immersive experience. The first issue is already out, and fans can look forward to the second installment later this year.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

