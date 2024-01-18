Linenhall Arts Centre Showcases Conor O’Grady’s Exploration of Masculinity and Announces Spring Lineup

The Linenhall Arts Centre is currently home to a thought-provoking exhibition titled ‘All The Men (We Ever Loved) Are Dead or Dying.’ The brainchild of Mayo artist and curator, Conor O’Grady, this exhibition offers a profound exploration into contemporary masculinity through the lens of a white, Irish, gay man.

Exploring Unseen Aspects of Masculinity

O’Grady’s work delves into the often silent and unseen aspects of masculinity. It ponders upon the statistical realities and the underrepresentation of certain male experiences in modern media. The exhibition, which will remain open for public viewing until January 20th, aims to spark conversations and challenge conventional notions.

A Packed Lineup at Linenhall Arts Centre

Besides hosting O’Grady’s exhibition, the Linenhall Arts Centre has a vibrant lineup of performances and shows scheduled for the upcoming spring season. One of the highlights includes a performance by bestselling author and broadcaster, Charlie Connelly. Connelly’s one-man show, ‘Attention All Shipping,’ based on his book, is set to take the stage on February 1st. The show promises a humorous and engaging experience, transforming the way audiences perceive the shipping forecast.

‘Nettle Horse’ – A Theatrical Odyssey

Following Connelly’s performance, on February 7th, the stage will be graced by award-winning writer, performer, and musician Little John Nee. Nee will present ‘Nettle Horse,’ a theatrical odyssey set in a parallel universe. This unique performance blends storytelling, song, and satire, offering audiences a truly transformative experience.

The Linenhall Arts Centre, with its diverse range of artists and disciplines, continues to offer riveting performances, exhibitions, and workshops, ensuring there’s something for everyone in the community to enjoy.