Lindsborg's Chocolate Lover's Affair & Art Auction: A Celebration of Art and Community

As the clock ticks closer to the evening of February 10th, the anticipation for the 30th annual Chocolate Lover's Affair & Art Auction is palpable. The Lindsborg Arts Council, the orchestrator of this grand affair, is all set to transform the J.O. Sundstrom Conference Center into a paradise for art connoisseurs and chocolate aficionados.

Art, Auctions, and Aid

The event, much more than a social gathering, is a beacon of hope for high school students inclined towards arts. The proceeds from the event are funneled towards scholarships for these young talents, fostering their dreams and ambitions. The silent and live auctions, the heart of the event, will display art pieces donated by local artists and businesses. These art pieces, brimming with creativity, will find new homes while contributing to a noble cause.

Music, Merriment, and More

Adding rhythm to the evening will be the melodious tunes of Jazz Tangent from Salina. As attendees indulge in the chocolate-themed festivities, the music will serve as a delightful backdrop, enhancing the celebratory atmosphere. The night will also see the announcement of the '2024 Artist of the Year,' a prestigious recognition that celebrates the best artistic talent in Lindsborg.

Childcare and Chocolate Delights

Understanding the need for an adult-friendly event, the Lindsborg Arts Council has collaborated with the Lindsborg Community Library and the Lindsborg Child Development Center. While adults immerse themselves in the art auction and chocolate revelry, children will be engaged in a separate venue. They will have their own evening filled with treats and crafts, ensuring that the event is enjoyable for all age groups.

The Chocolate Lover's Affair & Art Auction is not just a fundraiser; it is a testament to the strong cultural fabric of Lindsborg. It is a night where art, charity, and community come together, painting a picture of unity, shared dreams, and a vibrant future for the arts.