Arts & Entertainment

Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Irish Wish’ to Grace Netflix Screens This March

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:20 pm EST
Returning to the limelight, Lindsay Lohan is set to enchant viewers with her new Netflix romantic comedy, Irish Wish, releasing on March 15, 2024. Lohan, of Irish American descent and known globally for her roles in The Parent Trap and Mean Girls, will play Maddie, a woman whose wish for love transforms her life in unforeseen ways.

Rekindling the Magic of Rom-Com

Irish Wish revolves around Maddie, who wakes up as the bride-to-be after making a spontaneous wish for true love. As the narrative unfolds, she realizes her best friend’s fiancé might not be her destined soulmate, leading to a whirlwind of emotions and revelations. The movie, enriched by the performances of Jane Seymour, Elizabeth Tan, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, and Ayesha Curry, promises to be a delightful romantic comedy. Directed by Janeen Damian and penned by Kirsten Hansen, the film is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the genre.

A Partnership with Netflix

Irish Wish is a part of a two-picture deal Lindsay Lohan has with Netflix, following her holiday movie Falling for Christmas. The partnership has been fruitful, allowing Lohan to showcase her acting chops once again to a global audience. The filming of Irish Wish took place across Dublin, Wicklow, and Co Mayo, capturing the essence of Ireland’s scenic beauty. The production involved a casting call for Lohan’s body double, who was required to dye their hair red, mirroring Lohan’s iconic look.

Irish Roots and Personal Life

Both of Lohan’s parents, Dina and Michael Lohan, have Irish roots, particularly in Co Cork, which made filming in Ireland feel like a homecoming for the actress. During the filming, Lohan was spotted around Wicklow, immersing herself in the local culture and environment. The actress, along with her husband Bader Shammas, recently celebrated their second child, a boy named Luai. The couple, who tied the knot in July 2022, welcomed the New Year in Dubai.

Arts & Entertainment Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

