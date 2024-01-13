en English
Arts & Entertainment

Lindsay Lohan to Make Special Appearance in Mean Girls Movie Musical

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:32 pm EST
Lindsay Lohan to Make Special Appearance in Mean Girls Movie Musical

In an exclusive interaction with Entertainment Weekly, Tina Fey shed light on Lindsay Lohan‘s cameo in the forthcoming Mean Girls movie musical. Fey, the mastermind behind both the original film and its musical reincarnation, was approached by Paramount to reincorporate some of the original cast. Fey made the executive decision that if only one original cast member was to return, it would undoubtedly be Lohan, who was the lifeblood of the original film.

Lohan Returns as Cady Heron

Lohan will be reprising her role as Cady Heron, albeit in a different capacity. She is set to appear as a moderator in the Mathletes competition. The new film spotlights Angourie Rice as the fresh-faced Cady, who despite initial nerves, was thrilled to meet Lohan and share a special bond through their mutual role. The scene featuring Lohan incorporates a clever tribute to the first film and depicts her character as intelligent.

Rice on Sharing the Role with Lohan

Rice expressed profound admiration for Lohan’s performance in the 2004 film and shared her unique experience of embodying the same character as someone she looks up to. The Mean Girls film, which has stood the test of time, is acclaimed for its role in addressing school-related issues. Rice expressed her gratitude for being a part of the film’s legacy.

Impact of Lohan’s Cameo

Lohan’s cameo adds a nostalgic touch to the new Mean Girls musical, offering a sense of familiarity amidst the fresh narrative. Her return as Cady Heron, albeit in a different role, signals a nod to the original film. Lohan’s cameo also serves as a testament to her enduring impact on the Mean Girls franchise and her influential role in the original film.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

