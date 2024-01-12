Lindsay Lohan Sparks Excitement with Surprise Cameo in New Mean Girls Film

The nostalgia of 2004’s hit movie, Mean Girls, has been reignited with the unexpected return of Lindsay Lohan in a cameo role in the international version of the film’s reboot. The excitement sparked by this surprise appearance has set social media abuzz and has reignited fan enthusiasm for the franchise.

Lohan’s Nostalgic Nod

Lohan, reprising her role at an academic decathlon, created a nostalgic moment that caught the attention of fans worldwide. The leaked footage of her appearance offers a delightful reference to the original movie and her character’s association with the Illinois Mathletes competition. This cameo, a clear sign of Lohan’s expressed interest in the Mean Girls universe, has set the stage for the film’s highly anticipated U.S. release.

The Return of Original Cast Members

Along with Lohan, fellow original cast members Tina Fey and Tim Meadows have also returned to their roles. Fey, who is not only a star of the film but also its writer, spoke of attempts to include more original cast members. However, scheduling conflicts proved to be a hurdle too high to overcome. This film marks the second reunion for the cast, following a well-received 2023 Wal-Mart holiday campaign.

Excitement Among Fans and Cast Alike

The return of Lohan and other original cast members has created palpable excitement among fans and cast members alike. Amanda Seyfried, also a member of the original cast, described the reunion as a ‘dream’ and a wonderful catch-up opportunity during the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. With the film’s world premiere just around the corner, the excitement is expected to reach fever pitch.