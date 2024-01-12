en English
Arts & Entertainment

Lindsay Lohan Sparks Excitement with Surprise Cameo in New Mean Girls Film

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
The nostalgia of 2004’s hit movie, Mean Girls, has been reignited with the unexpected return of Lindsay Lohan in a cameo role in the international version of the film’s reboot. The excitement sparked by this surprise appearance has set social media abuzz and has reignited fan enthusiasm for the franchise.

Lohan’s Nostalgic Nod

Lohan, reprising her role at an academic decathlon, created a nostalgic moment that caught the attention of fans worldwide. The leaked footage of her appearance offers a delightful reference to the original movie and her character’s association with the Illinois Mathletes competition. This cameo, a clear sign of Lohan’s expressed interest in the Mean Girls universe, has set the stage for the film’s highly anticipated U.S. release.

The Return of Original Cast Members

Along with Lohan, fellow original cast members Tina Fey and Tim Meadows have also returned to their roles. Fey, who is not only a star of the film but also its writer, spoke of attempts to include more original cast members. However, scheduling conflicts proved to be a hurdle too high to overcome. This film marks the second reunion for the cast, following a well-received 2023 Wal-Mart holiday campaign.

Excitement Among Fans and Cast Alike

The return of Lohan and other original cast members has created palpable excitement among fans and cast members alike. Amanda Seyfried, also a member of the original cast, described the reunion as a ‘dream’ and a wonderful catch-up opportunity during the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. With the film’s world premiere just around the corner, the excitement is expected to reach fever pitch.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

