Lindsay Lohan: ‘Mean Girls’ to ‘Cool Mom’ Transformation Unveiled

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:24 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
Lindsay Lohan, the famed actress known for her roles in ‘The Parent Trap’ and ‘Mean Girls,’ graced a recent New York City event, captivating attendees in a dazzling black gown with cut-out sides. Accentuated by a sparkly silver belt, the ensemble was paired with a matching black clutch while her trademark red hair cascaded in curls. This marks one of Lohan’s first public appearances since welcoming her son, Luai, with husband Bader Shammas in July 2023.

‘Cool Mom’ Lohan

On the event’s pink carpet, Lohan was posed the question if she identifies as a “cool mom.” To this, the actress responded affirmatively, her response punctuated with a characteristic laugh. The discussion led her to express her delight about joining the “mom club” with her ‘Mean Girls’ co-stars Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert.

“It feels amazing to be a part of the group,” Lohan confessed, highlighting the bond she shares with these women. She detailed her recent reunions with Seyfried and Chabert while filming commercials for Walmart, underscoring her enduring friendship with her colleagues.

Mean Girls’ Enduring Legacy

With ‘Mean Girls’ approaching its 20th anniversary, Lohan reflected on the film’s lasting impact. She acknowledged how the movie has opened dialogues about school-related issues and continues to resonate with audiences even today.

In August, Lohan shared her first postpartum photo, proudly celebrating her body’s accomplishments during and after pregnancy. She humorously quoted the iconic ‘Mean Girls’ line, saying, “Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom.”

Embracing Motherhood

Reports emanating from Us Weekly indicate that Lohan has effortlessly embraced motherhood. The actress is said to be in the healthiest and most stable phase of her life, cherishing every moment of this new chapter. Her mother, too, has expressed joy and excitement about Lindsay’s transformative journey into motherhood.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

