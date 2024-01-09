Lindsay Lohan: ‘Mean Girls’ to ‘Cool Mom’ Transformation Unveiled

Lindsay Lohan, the famed actress known for her roles in ‘The Parent Trap’ and ‘Mean Girls,’ graced a recent New York City event, captivating attendees in a dazzling black gown with cut-out sides. Accentuated by a sparkly silver belt, the ensemble was paired with a matching black clutch while her trademark red hair cascaded in curls. This marks one of Lohan’s first public appearances since welcoming her son, Luai, with husband Bader Shammas in July 2023.

‘Cool Mom’ Lohan

On the event’s pink carpet, Lohan was posed the question if she identifies as a “cool mom.” To this, the actress responded affirmatively, her response punctuated with a characteristic laugh. The discussion led her to express her delight about joining the “mom club” with her ‘Mean Girls’ co-stars Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert.

“It feels amazing to be a part of the group,” Lohan confessed, highlighting the bond she shares with these women. She detailed her recent reunions with Seyfried and Chabert while filming commercials for Walmart, underscoring her enduring friendship with her colleagues.

Mean Girls’ Enduring Legacy

With ‘Mean Girls’ approaching its 20th anniversary, Lohan reflected on the film’s lasting impact. She acknowledged how the movie has opened dialogues about school-related issues and continues to resonate with audiences even today.

In August, Lohan shared her first postpartum photo, proudly celebrating her body’s accomplishments during and after pregnancy. She humorously quoted the iconic ‘Mean Girls’ line, saying, “Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom.”

Embracing Motherhood

Reports emanating from Us Weekly indicate that Lohan has effortlessly embraced motherhood. The actress is said to be in the healthiest and most stable phase of her life, cherishing every moment of this new chapter. Her mother, too, has expressed joy and excitement about Lindsay’s transformative journey into motherhood.