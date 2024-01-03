Lindsay Hartley Temporarily Reprises Sam McCall Role in ‘General Hospital’

Lindsay Hartley, a well-established name in the world of soap operas, has once more stepped into the shoes of Sam McCall on ABC’s daytime soap ‘General Hospital’, temporarily replacing Kelly Monaco. This marks the third occasion Hartley has embodied the character, previously filling in for Monaco in 2020 and 2022.

A Storied History in Soaps

Hartley’s career in soap operas spans multiple shows, including ‘Passions’, ‘Days of Our Lives’, and ‘All My Children’. In ‘General Hospital’, her rendition of Sam is entwined in a romantic storyline with Dante Falconeri, portrayed by Dominic Zamprogna, a narrative that began unfolding in 2021.

Temporary Recasts: A Common Phenomenon

The occurrence of temporary recasting is not an anomaly on ‘General Hospital’. Nicole Paggi stepped in for Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones, and Courtney Fulk filled the shoes of Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks. Such adjustments keep the narrative flowing seamlessly, maintaining the pace and momentum of the storyline.

Tribute to a Legend

Kelly Monaco, who has been playing Sam McCall since 2003, is already back on the set and will appear in forthcoming episodes that pay homage to Jacklyn Zeman, a veteran of the show who portrayed Bobbie Spencer for over four decades. The tribute episodes, which follow the narrative of Bobbie Spencer’s demise, are scheduled to air on January 10th and 11th. Zeman, a stalwart of the soap opera, passed away in May at the age of 70 after a formidable fight with cancer.