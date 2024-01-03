en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Lindsay Hartley Temporarily Reprises Sam McCall Role in ‘General Hospital’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:24 pm EST
Lindsay Hartley Temporarily Reprises Sam McCall Role in ‘General Hospital’

Lindsay Hartley, a well-established name in the world of soap operas, has once more stepped into the shoes of Sam McCall on ABC’s daytime soap ‘General Hospital’, temporarily replacing Kelly Monaco. This marks the third occasion Hartley has embodied the character, previously filling in for Monaco in 2020 and 2022.

A Storied History in Soaps

Hartley’s career in soap operas spans multiple shows, including ‘Passions’, ‘Days of Our Lives’, and ‘All My Children’. In ‘General Hospital’, her rendition of Sam is entwined in a romantic storyline with Dante Falconeri, portrayed by Dominic Zamprogna, a narrative that began unfolding in 2021.

Temporary Recasts: A Common Phenomenon

The occurrence of temporary recasting is not an anomaly on ‘General Hospital’. Nicole Paggi stepped in for Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones, and Courtney Fulk filled the shoes of Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks. Such adjustments keep the narrative flowing seamlessly, maintaining the pace and momentum of the storyline.

Tribute to a Legend

Kelly Monaco, who has been playing Sam McCall since 2003, is already back on the set and will appear in forthcoming episodes that pay homage to Jacklyn Zeman, a veteran of the show who portrayed Bobbie Spencer for over four decades. The tribute episodes, which follow the narrative of Bobbie Spencer’s demise, are scheduled to air on January 10th and 11th. Zeman, a stalwart of the soap opera, passed away in May at the age of 70 after a formidable fight with cancer.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
16 seconds ago
Trigger Warnings Issued by BFI for Classic Films, Including Bond Movies
The British Film Institute (BFI) is issuing trigger warnings for selected classic films, including established James Bond movies, alerting audiences that they may encounter facets that reflect historical attitudes and could be considered offensive by current societal norms. The practice has been introduced on selected films featured in a John Barry seasonal retrospective, the composer
Trigger Warnings Issued by BFI for Classic Films, Including Bond Movies
Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra Cast in Reincarnation Drama 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak'
1 min ago
Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra Cast in Reincarnation Drama 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak'
EXO’s Suho to Make Historical Drama Debut in 'The Crown Prince Has Disappeared'
2 mins ago
EXO’s Suho to Make Historical Drama Debut in 'The Crown Prince Has Disappeared'
Arthur Tress: Unveiling the Magic in Realism
25 seconds ago
Arthur Tress: Unveiling the Magic in Realism
New Mexico: The Real Wilderness of 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'
28 seconds ago
New Mexico: The Real Wilderness of 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
1 min ago
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
Latest Headlines
World News
First Birth of 2024: St. John's Health Welcomes Baby Boy Noah Miles Shockley
17 seconds
First Birth of 2024: St. John's Health Welcomes Baby Boy Noah Miles Shockley
Proposed Amendment Aims to Alter Congressional Representation
26 seconds
Proposed Amendment Aims to Alter Congressional Representation
Reza Kibria Steps Down as Gono Odhikar Parishad Convener Amid Undisclosed Circumstances
26 seconds
Reza Kibria Steps Down as Gono Odhikar Parishad Convener Amid Undisclosed Circumstances
West Tisbury Town Moderator Steps Down after a Decade
27 seconds
West Tisbury Town Moderator Steps Down after a Decade
Comprehensive Report Reveals Constant Prevalence of Adverse Childhood Experiences in Alaska
44 seconds
Comprehensive Report Reveals Constant Prevalence of Adverse Childhood Experiences in Alaska
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Unveils Power-Packed Lineup for 2024 AMA Supercross Championship
50 seconds
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Unveils Power-Packed Lineup for 2024 AMA Supercross Championship
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
1 min
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
Mackenzie Hughes Speaks Out: The Changing Landscape of Professional Golf
1 min
Mackenzie Hughes Speaks Out: The Changing Landscape of Professional Golf
Athlete Protests and Viewer Trends: The Resilience of Major Sports Leagues
2 mins
Athlete Protests and Viewer Trends: The Resilience of Major Sports Leagues
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
9 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
51 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
53 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app