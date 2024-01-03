en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Lindsay Duncan Reflects on Mortality and Praises Age-Inclusive Casting in ‘Truelove’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:14 am EST
Lindsay Duncan Reflects on Mortality and Praises Age-Inclusive Casting in ‘Truelove’

In an intimate dialogue, renowned actress Lindsay Duncan shares her reflections on mortality and the pertinence of Channel 4’s new drama series, ‘Truelove.’ The show presents an intriguing narrative, featuring a group of septuagenarian friends who, while reuniting for a funeral, make a life-altering pact to assist each other in their passing when the inevitable time arrives, a decision that teems with far-reaching implications.

Breaking the Age Barrier in Acting

At 72, Duncan lauds the broadcast network for its bold move of featuring an older lead cast, thereby addressing the rampant issue of ageism in the acting industry. The seasoned actress expresses her gratitude for the chance to work in a significant series at her age, sharing the limelight with esteemed peers like Clarke Peters, Peter Egan, and Sue Johnston. Duncan underscores that, despite their age, they frequently cross paths with various generations, fostering a vibrant and diverse creative environment.

‘Truelove’: A Tapestry of Emotions

‘Truelove,’ in Duncan’s words, is a show that intricately weaves themes of friendship, love, and the complexities of enduring marriages with thrilling and unpredictable elements. The drama series, featuring a cast in their 70s and 80s, ingeniously subverts the traditional police procedural narrative, infusing it with a fresh and compelling perspective.

Appealing to a Broad Spectrum of Viewers

Duncan is of the firm belief that the series will resonate with a wide audience, not exclusively older viewers. She attributes this universal appeal to the series’ profound character exploration, engaging narrative, and action-packed scenes that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. ‘Truelove,’ as Duncan perceives it, transcends the boundaries of age, delving into the universal human experiences of love, friendship, and mortality with a captivating blend of drama and excitement.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Evolution of the Video Gaming Industry: Opportunities and Challenges

By Salman Khan

Harmonizing Studies: The Power of Music in Academic Pursuits

By Wojciech Zylm

Indie Filmmaker Junayed Alavi Directs Debut Feature 'Sapiens'; 'Temptation Island' Returns to French TV

By BNN Correspondents

Tillie Amartey's On-Air Blunder on 'The One Show' Sparks Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

'Hwjn': A Unique Take on Fantasy Romance in Film ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 7 mins
'Hwjn': A Unique Take on Fantasy Romance in Film ...
heart comment 0
Pranam Devaraj Leads in Hari Creations’ First Venture: A Family Entertainer

By BNN Correspondents

Pranam Devaraj Leads in Hari Creations' First Venture: A Family Entertainer
Rob Lowe’s Candid Reflection on Losing ‘Footloose’ Role to Kevin Bacon

By BNN Correspondents

Rob Lowe's Candid Reflection on Losing 'Footloose' Role to Kevin Bacon
Memorial Plaque Unveiled for Peter, a 70-Year Veteran of West Somerset Brass Band

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Memorial Plaque Unveiled for Peter, a 70-Year Veteran of West Somerset Brass Band
Sony TV to Premiere ‘Mehndi Wala Ghar’; ‘Farrar’ to be Screened at Chicago Festival

By BNN Correspondents

Sony TV to Premiere 'Mehndi Wala Ghar'; 'Farrar' to be Screened at Chicago Festival
Latest Headlines
World News
Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods Team Up for Groundbreaking TV Venture: Tomorrow's Golf League
26 seconds
Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods Team Up for Groundbreaking TV Venture: Tomorrow's Golf League
FDA Approves IND Application for OBI Pharma's Novel ADC Cancer Therapy
32 seconds
FDA Approves IND Application for OBI Pharma's Novel ADC Cancer Therapy
Kaua'i Ushers in New Year with Celebrations and Milestones
34 seconds
Kaua'i Ushers in New Year with Celebrations and Milestones
Esports Veteran Dupreeh Joins Preasy Esport, Eyes PGL Copenhagen Major
41 seconds
Esports Veteran Dupreeh Joins Preasy Esport, Eyes PGL Copenhagen Major
Prisma Health and UnitedHealthcare Dispute Leaves 58,000 Patients Out-of-Network
1 min
Prisma Health and UnitedHealthcare Dispute Leaves 58,000 Patients Out-of-Network
The Shifting American Political Landscape: A Battle of Ideals
1 min
The Shifting American Political Landscape: A Battle of Ideals
Manchester United's Amad Diallo Refutes Africa Cup of Nations Participation
2 mins
Manchester United's Amad Diallo Refutes Africa Cup of Nations Participation
Actor Lo Hoi Pang Battles Health Challenges while Staying Active On and Off Screen
2 mins
Actor Lo Hoi Pang Battles Health Challenges while Staying Active On and Off Screen
Brett Pitman: Age No Barrier to Goal-Scoring Prowess
2 mins
Brett Pitman: Age No Barrier to Goal-Scoring Prowess
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app