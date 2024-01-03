Lindsay Duncan Reflects on Mortality and Praises Age-Inclusive Casting in ‘Truelove’

In an intimate dialogue, renowned actress Lindsay Duncan shares her reflections on mortality and the pertinence of Channel 4’s new drama series, ‘Truelove.’ The show presents an intriguing narrative, featuring a group of septuagenarian friends who, while reuniting for a funeral, make a life-altering pact to assist each other in their passing when the inevitable time arrives, a decision that teems with far-reaching implications.

Breaking the Age Barrier in Acting

At 72, Duncan lauds the broadcast network for its bold move of featuring an older lead cast, thereby addressing the rampant issue of ageism in the acting industry. The seasoned actress expresses her gratitude for the chance to work in a significant series at her age, sharing the limelight with esteemed peers like Clarke Peters, Peter Egan, and Sue Johnston. Duncan underscores that, despite their age, they frequently cross paths with various generations, fostering a vibrant and diverse creative environment.

‘Truelove’: A Tapestry of Emotions

‘Truelove,’ in Duncan’s words, is a show that intricately weaves themes of friendship, love, and the complexities of enduring marriages with thrilling and unpredictable elements. The drama series, featuring a cast in their 70s and 80s, ingeniously subverts the traditional police procedural narrative, infusing it with a fresh and compelling perspective.

Appealing to a Broad Spectrum of Viewers

Duncan is of the firm belief that the series will resonate with a wide audience, not exclusively older viewers. She attributes this universal appeal to the series’ profound character exploration, engaging narrative, and action-packed scenes that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. ‘Truelove,’ as Duncan perceives it, transcends the boundaries of age, delving into the universal human experiences of love, friendship, and mortality with a captivating blend of drama and excitement.