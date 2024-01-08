en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Lily Gladstone’s Historic Golden Globes Win: A Triumph for Native Representation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Lily Gladstone’s Historic Golden Globes Win: A Triumph for Native Representation

Lily Gladstone, a trailblazing actor from the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Montana, made history at the Golden Globes 2024. Gladstone, who identifies with she/they pronouns, became the first Indigenous woman to win the prestigious award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’. Gladstone’s acceptance speech, delivered in the Blackfeet language, was a poignant homage to her heritage and a powerful statement about the representation of Native actors in the film industry.

Salute to Native Heritage

Donning earrings designed by Blackfeet artist Lenise Omeaso, Gladstone began her speech in the Blackfeet language, a touching tribute to her roots. The actor later highlighted the struggles of native actors who were made to speak English lines, which were then reversed for the effect of native languages on screen. In an industry where Native narratives have often been erased or misrepresented, this gesture held profound significance.

A Victory for Native Representation

Gladstone’s win is not just a personal triumph but a symbol of progress for Native representation in Hollywood. She dedicated her award to every Native kid with a dream, emphasizing the importance of representing and telling their own stories. This victory sends a potent message to the film industry about the critical need for genuine representation of indigenous communities.

Gratitude and Solidarity

Expressing gratitude, Gladstone acknowledged the support of her community, her mother who ensured Blackfeet language education, and her film colleagues. Co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, who also showed support for the Osage Nation with a pin, and influential figures like Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, and Chief Standing Bear were among those thanked. The speech concluded with a statement in Osage language, demonstrating solidarity with the Osage Nation.

In a world where Hollywood’s portrayal of Native American talent has often been criticized, Gladstone’s victory and her heartfelt speech underscore the need for change and the power of authentic representation. Her win is a step towards honoring the rich tapestry of Indigenous stories that have, for too long, been left untold or distorted in the film industry. As Gladstone’s star shines brighter than ever, it illuminates a path for other Native actors, inspiring hope for a more inclusive and representative Hollywood.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
49 seconds ago
Sam Claflin's Rising Stardom: A New Series and a New Love
Renowned for his roles in The Hunger Games series, Me Before You, and Enola Holmes, Sam Claflin is escalating his fame through his latest role in the Prime Video series Daisy Jones and the Six. The 36-year-old actor, co-starring with Riley Keough, has been globetrotting to promote the series and at the Los Angeles premiere,
Sam Claflin's Rising Stardom: A New Series and a New Love
Dobyns-Bennett High School Band Wins Metallica Marching Band Competition
7 mins ago
Dobyns-Bennett High School Band Wins Metallica Marching Band Competition
Riley Keough's Golden Globes Appearance: A Blend of Professional Recognition and Personal Memories
9 mins ago
Riley Keough's Golden Globes Appearance: A Blend of Professional Recognition and Personal Memories
The End of an Era: 'Noragami: Stray God' Concludes After More Than a Decade
2 mins ago
The End of an Era: 'Noragami: Stray God' Concludes After More Than a Decade
Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor Spill the Beans on 'Koffee with Karan'
5 mins ago
Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor Spill the Beans on 'Koffee with Karan'
Nicholle Tom Unveils Dramatic Transformation and Teases 'The Nanny' Reunion
6 mins ago
Nicholle Tom Unveils Dramatic Transformation and Teases 'The Nanny' Reunion
Latest Headlines
World News
Chicago Bears Firm Up Opponents for 2024 NFL Season
24 seconds
Chicago Bears Firm Up Opponents for 2024 NFL Season
Chicago Bears Solidify 2024 Opponents and Draft Order as NFL Season Concludes
39 seconds
Chicago Bears Solidify 2024 Opponents and Draft Order as NFL Season Concludes
Last-Second Drama: Ballincollig Triumphs Over Tralee Warriors in Superleague Cup Semi-Final
43 seconds
Last-Second Drama: Ballincollig Triumphs Over Tralee Warriors in Superleague Cup Semi-Final
Gary Redpath: A Journey from Excessive Drinking to a Health Inspiration
50 seconds
Gary Redpath: A Journey from Excessive Drinking to a Health Inspiration
Shilpa Shetty Advocates For Bulgarian Split Squat/Lunge Despite Her Aversion to Lunges
2 mins
Shilpa Shetty Advocates For Bulgarian Split Squat/Lunge Despite Her Aversion to Lunges
ONE Championship Releases Nguyen-Lee Rematch Footage Ahead of Fighters' 2024 Bouts
4 mins
ONE Championship Releases Nguyen-Lee Rematch Footage Ahead of Fighters' 2024 Bouts
Speaker Mike Johnson Dismisses Election Denier Label, Discusses Texas Amicus Brief
4 mins
Speaker Mike Johnson Dismisses Election Denier Label, Discusses Texas Amicus Brief
Ivan Toney Set for Brentford Return Amidst Football Transfer Updates
4 mins
Ivan Toney Set for Brentford Return Amidst Football Transfer Updates
Top Philippine Military Officials Denounce Disinformation Vlogs, Quash Rumors of Destabilization Plot
5 mins
Top Philippine Military Officials Denounce Disinformation Vlogs, Quash Rumors of Destabilization Plot
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
58 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
2 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
5 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
8 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
8 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app