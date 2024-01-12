en English
Arts & Entertainment

Lily Gladstone’s Golden Globe Moment with Harrison Ford: More than Just Star Encounter

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:28 pm EST
Lily Gladstone’s Golden Globe Moment with Harrison Ford: More than Just Star Encounter

Golden Globe Awards, an event known for its glitz and glamour, saw a touching human moment unfold this year, featuring two acclaimed actors: Lily Gladstone and Harrison Ford. The evening had more in store for Gladstone than just her monumental win as the first Indigenous actor recipient of the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama award.

A Moment with Harrison Ford

As described by Gladstone on ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon, she found herself in a real-life predicament during the ceremony. Nature called, and Gladstone, unfamiliar with her surroundings, needed to locate the bathroom. Upon noticing her distress, Harrison Ford, sitting nearby, stepped in to assist. Ford, embodying the spirit of his famed character Han Solo, swiftly approached the camera crew. He inquired about the bathroom location and event schedule, ensuring that Gladstone wouldn’t miss her award moment.

Imitating the Iconic Ford

Recounting this episode to Fallon, Gladstone couldn’t resist impersonating Ford’s gruff voice, adding a dash of humor to the tale. But beneath the laughter, the encounter held a deeper significance for Gladstone. Ford had been her childhood hero, inspiring her to step into the world of acting. The Ewoks in ‘Return of the Jedi,’ she said, motivated her to pursue her acting dreams.

Not Just Another Star Encounter

This incident at the Golden Globes wasn’t just a star helping another star. It was a moment that underscored Ford’s readiness to lend a hand, a characteristic that transcends his on-screen persona. More importantly, it was a personal encounter for Gladstone with the man whose work influenced her own career path. The evening was indeed golden for Gladstone, not just for the accolade she received, but for the unexpected camaraderie she found with her lifelong inspiration.

Arts & Entertainment Inspiration/Motivation United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

