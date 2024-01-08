Lily Gladstone: The Indigenous Star Making Waves in Hollywood

Indigenous actress Lily Gladstone has etched her name into the annals of Hollywood history, achieving distinction for her heart-rending portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s film “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Gladstone’s character, Mollie, undergoes the traumatic loss of her family during a brutal period when the Osage people were targeted for their oil-rich land in Oklahoma. This compelling performance has earned her the title of one of 2023’s AP Breakthrough Entertainers.

Recognition and Cultural Reverence

At a recent event, Gladstone’s co-star Leonardo DiCaprio demonstrated his support for the Osage Nation. He wore a pin, a symbolic gesture that did not go unnoticed. Meanwhile, Gladstone expressed her gratitude towards the Blackfeet Nation for their encouragement. Despite not being Blackfeet herself, Gladstone’s cultural education was heavily influenced by her mother’s advocacy for the inclusion of the Blackfeet language in schools. This advocacy allowed Gladstone to have a Blackfeet-language teacher during her upbringing, a significant aspect of her cultural identity.

The Impact of an Oscar Win

Gladstone, who spent her formative years between Seattle and the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana, has been vocal about the potential impact of winning an Oscar. She stressed that such an achievement would not be a personal milestone alone. Instead, it would hold far-reaching significance. Gladstone expressed a desire to utilize the opportunity to highlight her heritage by speaking some of her language during the acceptance speech. This reflects her steadfast commitment to her cultural identity and the importance of preserving indigenous languages.

A Symbol for Indigenous Representation

Gladstone’s win at the Golden Globes for Best Actress in a Drama is historic. She is the first Indigenous person to claim this honor, highlighting the need for representation of Indigenous stories and cultural heritage in Hollywood. Her dedication to her craft and her heritage is evident, not only in her performance but also in her acceptance speech where she emphasized the importance of representation and narrating their stories authentically. Her winning the Golden Globe is a testament to the strides made in the industry towards inclusivity and diversity.