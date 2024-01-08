en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Lily Gladstone Shatters Glass Ceiling as First Indigenous Best Actress Nominee at Golden Globes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:40 pm EST
Lily Gladstone Shatters Glass Ceiling as First Indigenous Best Actress Nominee at Golden Globes

Actress Lily Gladstone, hailing from the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Montana, has etched her name in the annals of film history. She has achieved the prestigious recognition of being the first Indigenous nominee for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes. Gladstone’s groundbreaking nomination comes for her compelling performance in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, where she brought to life the character of Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman.

Breaking Barriers and Making History

This historic nomination follows the trail blazed by Irene Bedard, who was nominated for a Golden Globe in 1994, albeit in a different category. Gladstone is the first Indigenous actress to be recognized in the main acting category, marking a significant milestone for Indigenous representation in Hollywood.

A Red Carpet Statement

At the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony, Gladstone graced the red carpet in a stunning white strapless Valentino gown with a black opera coat. Her ensemble was tastefully accessorized with earrings designed by Blackfeet designer Lenise Omeaso. Her fashion choice was not just about style, but a conscious decision to include Indigenous design elements, a practice she consistently maintains in her red carpet appearances.

Homage to the Osage Nation

Adding to the significance of the occasion, co-star Leonardo DiCaprio accompanied Gladstone on the red carpet, wearing a pin adorned with the symbol of the Osage Nation. This gesture signified a respectful nod to the film’s narrative and the Osage Nation’s story. Gladstone’s nomination and her co-star’s tribute signal a broader recognition of Indigenous narratives in mainstream cinema.

In her acceptance of the nomination, Gladstone expressed deep appreciation for the recognition of the film and the Osage Nation’s story. She showed gratitude for working with acclaimed director Martin Scorsese and co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. This moment echoes the sentiment of her acceptance speech, where she dedicated her victory to all Native kids with dreams, emphasizing the importance of representation in storytelling.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
25 seconds ago
Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni Unveils the Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy in 'An Uncommon Love'
Indian-American author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni has penned a captivating biography exploring the early life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy, a prominent Indian couple renowned for their entrepreneurial and philanthropic pursuits. The biography, titled ‘An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy’, is an intimate portrayal of their lives, offering readers a glimpse
Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni Unveils the Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy in 'An Uncommon Love'
Golden Globes 2024: Historic Wins and Diversity Milestones
5 mins ago
Golden Globes 2024: Historic Wins and Diversity Milestones
Gold Derby User Jablko_Gangsta Tops 2023 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions
6 mins ago
Gold Derby User Jablko_Gangsta Tops 2023 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions
Autism and Artistry: Yoshihiro Watanabe's Paper Cutouts Garner Global Attention
2 mins ago
Autism and Artistry: Yoshihiro Watanabe's Paper Cutouts Garner Global Attention
Natalie Portman Showcases Sustainable Fashion at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards
3 mins ago
Natalie Portman Showcases Sustainable Fashion at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Mumtaz Reveals She Was Dropped from 'Mera Naam Joker': A Look into Bollywood's Past
5 mins ago
Mumtaz Reveals She Was Dropped from 'Mera Naam Joker': A Look into Bollywood's Past
Latest Headlines
World News
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
55 seconds
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
1 min
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
1 min
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
2 mins
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
3 mins
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
6 mins
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
7 mins
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
Matthew Stafford's Anticipated Return to Detroit as Rams Secure Playoff Spot
8 mins
Matthew Stafford's Anticipated Return to Detroit as Rams Secure Playoff Spot
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
8 mins
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
10 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
59 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app