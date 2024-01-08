Lily Gladstone Shatters Glass Ceiling as First Indigenous Best Actress Nominee at Golden Globes

Actress Lily Gladstone, hailing from the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Montana, has etched her name in the annals of film history. She has achieved the prestigious recognition of being the first Indigenous nominee for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes. Gladstone’s groundbreaking nomination comes for her compelling performance in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, where she brought to life the character of Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman.

Breaking Barriers and Making History

This historic nomination follows the trail blazed by Irene Bedard, who was nominated for a Golden Globe in 1994, albeit in a different category. Gladstone is the first Indigenous actress to be recognized in the main acting category, marking a significant milestone for Indigenous representation in Hollywood.

A Red Carpet Statement

At the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony, Gladstone graced the red carpet in a stunning white strapless Valentino gown with a black opera coat. Her ensemble was tastefully accessorized with earrings designed by Blackfeet designer Lenise Omeaso. Her fashion choice was not just about style, but a conscious decision to include Indigenous design elements, a practice she consistently maintains in her red carpet appearances.

Homage to the Osage Nation

Adding to the significance of the occasion, co-star Leonardo DiCaprio accompanied Gladstone on the red carpet, wearing a pin adorned with the symbol of the Osage Nation. This gesture signified a respectful nod to the film’s narrative and the Osage Nation’s story. Gladstone’s nomination and her co-star’s tribute signal a broader recognition of Indigenous narratives in mainstream cinema.

In her acceptance of the nomination, Gladstone expressed deep appreciation for the recognition of the film and the Osage Nation’s story. She showed gratitude for working with acclaimed director Martin Scorsese and co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. This moment echoes the sentiment of her acceptance speech, where she dedicated her victory to all Native kids with dreams, emphasizing the importance of representation in storytelling.