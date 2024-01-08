Lily Gladstone Makes History at the Golden Globes

In an historical moment at the Golden Globe Awards, Lily Gladstone shattered the glass ceiling by becoming the first Indigenous woman to clinch the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama award. Gladstone, who delivered a captivating performance in “Killers of the Flower Moon“, was honored with her debut nomination and victory at the Globes.

A Triumph for Representation

Gladstone’s acceptance speech was a tribute to her heritage. She eloquently addressed the audience in the Blackfeet language, celebrating the efforts of her mother in championing the teaching of the Blackfeet tongue in schools. Her win signifies a monumental breakthrough in Hollywood, bringing visibility and recognition to Indigenous narratives and talents.

A Stellar Performance

“Killers of the Flower Moon”, a film that unfolds the Reign of Terror against the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma, was directed by renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese and starred Leonardo DiCaprio. Among seven nominations, the film’s sole victory came through Gladstone’s exceptional performance, outshining fellow nominees including Carey Mulligan, Sandra Hüller, Annette Bening, Greta Lee, and Cailee Spaeny.

Changing the Industry

In her speech, Gladstone extended her gratitude to Scorsese and DiCaprio for being allies in fostering transformation in the industry. She dedicated her historic victory to her co-stars, her mother, and all Native children harboring dreams of representation in the cinematic world.

This win is not just a personal victory for Gladstone but a symbol of hope for every ‘little rez kid’, ‘little urban kid’, and ‘little Native kid’ out there who aspires to see themselves represented authentically on the silver screen. It is a testament to the changing tides in Hollywood, acknowledging and celebrating stories that were long overlooked.