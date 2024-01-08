Lily Gladstone Breaks New Ground: First Indigenous Actor to Win a Golden Globe

Breaking new ground in the world of cinema, Lily Gladstone has emerged as the first Indigenous actor to clinch a Golden Globe. Gladstone’s victory was for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, which earned her the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama at the 81st Golden Globes. A proud descendent of the Blackfeet and Nimipuu, she has significantly contributed to the representation of Indigenous stories and talents in Hollywood.

The Significant Win

As the first Indigenous actor to secure a Golden Globe, Gladstone’s accomplishment is a landmark moment in the awards’ 81-year history. Her portrayal of Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman, has drawn widespread acclaim, including praise from co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. The movie, based on David Grann’s book, unveils the ‘Reign of Terror’ in 1920s Oklahoma, during which members of the Osage Nation were systematically murdered for their oil wealth.

Resounding Impact on Hollywood

Though ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ received multiple nominations, it was Gladstone’s win that stole the limelight. Her acceptance speech, delivered in the Blackfeet language, was a heartfelt tribute to her fellow Indigenous actors, her co-stars, and the Native community. The victory has resounding implications for Indigenous representation in Hollywood. It serves as a beacon of hope for every ‘little res kid’, every ‘little urban kid’, and every ‘little Native kid’ who aspires to see themselves represented in the stories they consume.

Indigenous Representation: A Long Way to Go

The historical significance of Gladstone’s win is brought into sharper focus by a USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative brief. The report reveals the alarming lack of Native American representations in mainstream cinema. Out of 1,600 high-grossing movies over the past 16 years, only one featured a Native American protagonist. Of the over 62,000 speaking roles, a mere 133 were Native, with many of these roles filled by non-Native actors. Gladstone’s triumph is a step forward, but it also underscores the need for more inclusive storytelling in Hollywood.