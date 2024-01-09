en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Lily Gladstone Breaks Barriers with Historic Golden Globe Win

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:50 pm EST
Lily Gladstone Breaks Barriers with Historic Golden Globe Win

Lily Gladstone etched her name in the annals of history, becoming the first Indigenous person to clinch a Golden Globe Award for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – drama. The milestone, a beacon for Indigenous representation in the film industry, has been celebrated worldwide. Gladstone’s lauded role in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ secured her this prestigious accolade. The actor, half Blackfoot, a nation rooted in Montana and Southern Alberta, delivered her acceptance speech in the Blackfeet language, challenging the industry’s past practice of limiting Indigenous actors to English, with audio reversed to mimic Native languages.

Breaking Barriers for Indigenous Representation

The recognition of Gladstone’s sterling performance has reverberated within Indigenous communities and creatives, who have long been marginalized in major awards. The victory ignited a wave of celebrations on social media and among various Indigenous organizations, underscoring the critical importance of diversity, inclusion, and representation. Prior to Gladstone’s landmark win, only three Indigenous nominations had graced the Golden Globes, with the last Indigenous female actor nomination nearly three decades ago.

The Historic Win

From her role in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, Gladstone emerged victorious as the Best Female Actor — Motion Picture — Drama. Her acceptance speech, delivered powerfully in her Blackfeet language, was a testament to her heritage and the imperative of Indigenous representation on screen. The actor grew up on the Blackfeet Nation reservation, her upbringing significantly influencing her artistic expression and advocacy for Indigenous people in the arts.

Gladstone’s Impact on the Film Industry

Her win is not just a personal triumph but a significant leap for Indigenous representation in Hollywood. The victory has been hailed as a breakthrough, likely to inspire a new generation of Indigenous actors and storytellers. Gladstone’s win is an affirmation of the growing demand for diversity and inclusion in the film industry. The actor’s influence and her historic win have set a precedent, fueling optimism for a future where Indigenous actors and their stories are seen, heard, and celebrated on the global stage.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Bianca Censori's Las Vegas Birthday Bash: Kanye West, Controversial Attire and Media Frenzy
High-profile celebrity couple, Kanye West and Bianca Censori, recently emerged in the limelight as they celebrated Censori’s 29th birthday in the pulsating heart of Las Vegas, a city renowned for its vibrant nightlife and exuberant entertainment scene. The couple chose Wynn Las Vegas casino and resort as the venue for the celebration, marking the occasion
Bianca Censori's Las Vegas Birthday Bash: Kanye West, Controversial Attire and Media Frenzy
Unveiling the Life of Saint Maximilian Kolbe: Polish Film 'Knight' Makes Global Strides
14 mins ago
Unveiling the Life of Saint Maximilian Kolbe: Polish Film 'Knight' Makes Global Strides
'Oppenheimer' Wins Best Motion Picture - Drama at Golden Globes
16 mins ago
'Oppenheimer' Wins Best Motion Picture - Drama at Golden Globes
Significant Events of January 9, 2024: From White House Security Breach to Gaming Updates
5 mins ago
Significant Events of January 9, 2024: From White House Security Breach to Gaming Updates
Comedian Jo Koy Faces Backlash for Controversial Golden Globe Monologue
9 mins ago
Comedian Jo Koy Faces Backlash for Controversial Golden Globe Monologue
Shah Rukh Khan to Grace CNN-News18's Indian of the Year 2023 Event
13 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan to Grace CNN-News18's Indian of the Year 2023 Event
Latest Headlines
World News
Rain Meets Roof at NRG Stadium: Michigan-Washington Championship Game Unperturbed
26 seconds
Rain Meets Roof at NRG Stadium: Michigan-Washington Championship Game Unperturbed
Abbey Clancy's Health Scare: A Case of Tight Jeans and Health Anxiety
48 seconds
Abbey Clancy's Health Scare: A Case of Tight Jeans and Health Anxiety
Recent Death Triggers Coroner Investigation: Unraveling the Cause and Circumstances
58 seconds
Recent Death Triggers Coroner Investigation: Unraveling the Cause and Circumstances
Unexpected Death of SA Police Officer Sparks Investigation
1 min
Unexpected Death of SA Police Officer Sparks Investigation
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Confronts Post Office Scandal Fallout
2 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Confronts Post Office Scandal Fallout
Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Traffic in Manhattan
2 mins
Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Traffic in Manhattan
Marc Burca: Reform UK's New Face for Kensington Bayswater
4 mins
Marc Burca: Reform UK's New Face for Kensington Bayswater
Leslie Fhima Confronts Past at Ex's Wedding Following Recent Health Scare
4 mins
Leslie Fhima Confronts Past at Ex's Wedding Following Recent Health Scare
Florida GOP Ousts Chairman Christian Ziegler Amid Sexual Assault Investigation
5 mins
Florida GOP Ousts Chairman Christian Ziegler Amid Sexual Assault Investigation
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
34 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app