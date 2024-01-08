Lily Gladstone Breaks Barriers with Best Actress Win at Golden Globes

History was made at the Golden Globes as Lily Gladstone became the first indigenous woman to clinch the Best Actress award for her role in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’ Her acceptance speech, delivered in part in the Blackfeet language, captured her journey and the strides made for indigenous representation in Hollywood.

Gladstone’s Ground-breaking Win

Adorning a white strapless Valentino gown, black opera coat, and earrings from Blackfeet designer Lenise Omeaso, Gladstone graced the 2024 Golden Globes with her presence. She not only marked her first-ever Golden Globe nod but also secured the win, making history as the first Indigenous nominee and winner of the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama.

Receiving the award for her portrayal of Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman, Gladstone’s win has been lauded as a significant moment for indigenous representation in the film industry. Her performance has been praised by co-stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, who described her as the ‘heart and soul’ of the movie.

Gladstone’s Acceptance Speech: A Tribute to Native Language and Culture

Speaking words in the Blackfeet language, Gladstone reflected on her upbringing within the Blackfeet community, a testament to her mother’s efforts to keep the language alive in her education. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to use her language on such a prestigious platform, a subtle critique of past Hollywood practices where Native actors were made to speak lines in English, later reversed to mimic native languages on film.

Dedication to Indigenous Representation

Gladstone dedicated her groundbreaking win to ‘every little rez kid, every little urban kid, every little Native kid out there who has a dream.’ This was an affirmation of the significance of the win not just for her but for broader indigenous representation in Hollywood. Her victory also holds implications for the portrayal of Indigenous narratives in mainstream media.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ directed by Martin Scorsese, tells the true story of the Osage Nation’s Reign of Terror, where several members were murdered for their land and oil rights. Gladstone insists this narrative belongs to the Osage people and serves as a lesson for all. Nominations and wins for indigenous performers are exceptionally rare at major awards shows, making Gladstone’s win a significant milestone.