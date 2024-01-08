en English
Arts & Entertainment

Lily Gladstone, Blackfeet and Nimiipuu Actor, Makes Golden Globe History

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST
Lily Gladstone, an actor of Blackfeet and Nimiipuu heritage, has made history at the recent Golden Globe Awards. The 37-year-old artist won the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama. This win marks the first time a person of such heritage has clinched a Golden Globe. Gladstone’s portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon earned her this historic accolade.

Acceptance Speech: A Tribute to Heritage and Allies

In her acceptance speech, Gladstone expressed her deep connection to her community and nation, speaking in Blackfeet. She highlighted the significance of her win, not only for herself but also for the Indigenous population. The actor recognized Hollywood’s past treatment of native languages and narratives in films. She acknowledged her gratitude towards Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro, thanking them for their allyship.

Challenging Stereotypes and Pursuing Authentic Representation

Gladstone’s victory is also a critique of Hollywood’s portrayal of Indigenous stories. Earlier in the year, the actor criticized the US drama series ‘Yellowstone’, despite having auditioned for it multiple times. Her win and subsequent speech underline the need for authentic representation and the potential of the Indigenous community in the film industry.

Golden Globe Awards: A Mixed Bag of Victories and Controversies

The ceremony also saw ‘Oppenheimer’ win big for movies, while ‘Succession’ and ‘The Bear’ won in TV categories. However, the event was not without controversy. The host, Jo Koy, drew criticism for his jokes, and comedian Jim Gaffigan made a controversial comment about the Jeffrey Epstein court records.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

