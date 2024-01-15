Lily Gladstone and David Chase Reflect on Industry's Shifts: Trauma Reactions and TV’s Alleged Decline

In the heart of the entertainment industry, narratives of transformation are taking shape, as actors and creators reflect on their experiences and the broader landscape of storytelling. As they bear witness to the seismic shifts in the industry, their insights reveal not just personal perspectives, but also the evolving dynamics of the cultural landscape.

The Native Woman's Trauma: Lily Gladstone's Perspective

Lily Gladstone, renowned for her role in 'Reservation Dogs,' recently shared her thoughts on fellow actor Devery Jacobs' critique of 'Killers of the Flower Moon.' Gladstone interprets Jacobs' strong critique as a manifestation of the deep-seated trauma native women bear. Her empathetic stance towards Jacobs' viewpoint underscores the gravity of the experiences native women face, a reality often overlooked in the industry.

Gladstone also revealed that the production process of 'Killers of the Flower Moon' allowed space for conversations, highlighting the importance of giving voice to those who are often silenced. She expressed her concern for the Osage community's reaction, showcasing her commitment to ensuring that their stories are told with respect and authenticity. This empathy and awareness mark Gladstone as not just an actor, but also a relevant voice in the discussions about diversity and representation in Hollywood.

David Chase: A Critical Look at Television's Alleged Decline

As 'The Sopranos' marks its 25th anniversary, its creator, David Chase, offers a somber reflection on the state of television today. Chase perceives the TV industry's golden age as a thing of the past. He cites the shift away from serious-minded programming, such as 'The Sopranos,' 'The Wire,' 'Mad Men,' and 'Breaking Bad,' as an indicator of this decline.

Chase pointed out that the introduction of ad-supported plans by major streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video signals a return to older TV models, suggesting a demand for less complex content. His recent experience of being advised to simplify a new show he's developing with Hannah Fidell, about a sex worker in witness protection, further reinforces this observation.

Chase's comments offer a critical examination of the modern television landscape. He suggests that the industry's focus is shifting from viewers to stockholders, raising questions about the impact this shift might have on the quality of content produced. Chase also raised concerns about society's increasing inclination towards multitasking and its impact on the focus required to consume complex narratives.

As he likens the 25th anniversary of 'The Sopranos' to a funeral for a certain quality of television that is disappearing, he challenges the industry and viewers to reflect on the kind of content they want to produce and consume, respectively. In the face of changing landscapes and narratives, the reflections of Lily Gladstone and David Chase are both timely and compelling.