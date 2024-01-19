Lily Collins Resumes Filming 'Emily in Paris' Amid Co-Star Ashley Park's Health Scare

In a surprising turn of events, Golden Globe-nominated actress, Lily Collins, known for her titular role in the Netflix series 'Emily in Paris', has returned to the set for the show's fourth season. This follows a delay in production due to a writers' strike that had momentarily halted Hollywood. A peek into the behind-the-scenes developments came through a social media post by Collins herself, wherein she shared photographs from the set, alongside a script for the forthcoming season. The post's tone hinted at an exhilarating continuation of the series that left viewers on a cliffhanger at the end of its third season.

Behind the Scenes of 'Emily in Paris'

Collins' post not only served as an official confirmation of the show's return but also provided fans with a glimpse of what to expect in the next season. The actress, who plays Emily Cooper, a marketing executive from Chicago who relocates to Paris, has garnered a considerable fan following since the series' inception. Her post, which indicates that the fourth season's filming is in full swing, has sparked fan theories and anticipation.

Ashley Park's Health Scare

Amidst the excitement of the show's continuation, a personal health scare involving another cast member has captured attention. Ashley Park, who portrays the character of Mindy Chen in the series, shared via Instagram that she had suffered from critical septic shock leading to organ infections while on vacation in Thailand. The severity of her condition was such that it nearly cost her life. In her post, Park expressed immense gratitude towards her boyfriend, Paul Forman, and the medical team that facilitated her recovery.

Support for Ashley Park

Park's revelation was met with an outpouring of support from friends, co-stars, and fans alike. Her courage in sharing her ordeal and the strength she exhibited in her recovery journey have drawn admiration from the public. As the 'Emily in Paris' team resumes filming, it is evident that the bond amongst the cast members extends beyond the screen, with Park's co-stars rallying behind her during this challenging time.