Lily Collins Honors Phil Collins with Nostalgic Tribute on 73rd Birthday

On the occasion of his 73rd birthday, Phil Collins, the legendary musician, received an affectionate tribute from his daughter, Lily Collins, the star of the hit Netflix series, 'Emily in Paris'. Lily decided to celebrate this special day by sharing a nostalgic photograph from a past ski trip on her Instagram profile.

Lily's Tribute: A Testament to a Close Bond

Lily's post was not only a testament to the close bond she shares with her father but also a heartfelt expression of her affection and gratitude. She referred to Phil as her ski wing man, extending her love to him, 'to the top of the highest mountain and to the bottom of the deepest wave'. Her words were a poetic ode to their relationship, highlighting their shared moments and the emotional depth of their connection, despite the geographical distances that often separate them.

Ashley Park Joins the Celebration

Ashley Park, Lily's 'Emily in Paris' co-star, also joined in the celebration by leaving a heartwarming comment on her Instagram post. This public display of affection and camaraderie added another layer of warmth to Lily's tribute.

Paying Homage Through the Years

This is not the first time that Lily, who has spent her life between London and Los Angeles, has taken to social media to honor her father's birthdays. Over the years, she has consistently paid homage to Phil with various throwback photos and messages that underscore their strong bond. In her interviews, Lily has often stressed her determination to earn her own fame and success, without relying on her father's renowned name. This stance indicates a strong sense of independence and dedication to her career.