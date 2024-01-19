Lily Collins Announces 'Emily in Paris' Season Four Production Start

Netflix's beloved series, 'Emily in Paris,' is back in production for its fourth season, as confirmed by the show's lead actress, Lily Collins. The start of production was delayed by industrial strikes in Hollywood during the summer of 2023 but has now officially commenced. Collins announced the news on her social media platforms, sharing a selfie with a script from the new season and a picture of herself in an Eiffel Tower-themed shirt. Her post teased an upcoming adventure in Rome and hinted at more complex relationship dynamics in the new season.

Teasing Surprises and New Adventures

Collins' social media post not only expressed her excitement about returning to work but also hinted at potential surprises in the upcoming episodes. The actress, who plays the titular character Emily, is known for her selfie-taking skills, a trait that her character might need to enhance in the new season. She is also seen suggesting a new adventure for Emily in Rome, Italy, a deviation from the Parisian setting viewers have grown accustomed to.

Returning Cast and Storyline Hints

The fourth season of 'Emily in Paris' will see the return of the main cast, with Collins reprising her role as Emily. Series creator Darren Star has hinted at volatile work relationships in the upcoming season, a potential indication of further emotional conflicts surrounding Emily's personal and work life. The 'Emily in Paris' team is expected to further explore the complications of the Emily-Gabriel-Camille love triangle, a storyline that has captured the attention of fans since its introduction.

A Beloved Series Continues

Despite polarizing reactions from viewers, 'Emily in Paris' has amassed a significant fanbase since its debut. The continuation of the series, confirmed by Netflix for seasons three and four, is eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide. As the cameras start rolling yet again, viewers can expect more romantic entanglements, heartwarming drama, and enchanting adventures from Emily and her Parisian journey.