en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Lily Aitui Laita: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Left Behind in Pacific Art

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:36 am EST
Lily Aitui Laita: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Left Behind in Pacific Art

October 6 marked the end of an era in the Pacific art community with the passing of Lily Aitui Laita, a pioneering figure whose influence and contributions have left an indelible mark on the art world. At the age of 54, Laita’s legacy is embodied in her groundbreaking work and the countless artists she mentored throughout her distinguished career.

Trailblazing the Art World

In 1990, Laita made history as the first Pacific woman to graduate from the University of Auckland’s Elam School of Fine Arts, a feat she followed up with a Diploma in Teaching in 1991. By 2002, she had added a Master of Fine Arts with a concentration on Painting to her academic accomplishments. As part of the pioneering generation of Pacific artists to study visual art in Aotearoa, New Zealand during the 1980s, Laita’s journey was a testament to her tenacity and passion for art.

Leaving a Legacy

Internationally acclaimed, Laita was a founding member of the Tautai Pacific Art Trust, and her work is prominently featured in the Te Papa Museum collection, which houses eighteen of her pieces. Her influence extended beyond her personal work, as she dedicated more than three decades to leading the Arts department at Western Springs College. Here, she influenced a new generation of artists, imparting her love for expressive painting and sculpture.

A Lasting Impact

Ani O’Neill, an award-winning artist and Elam School of Fine Arts graduate, spoke fondly of Laita’s welcoming presence and the trail she blazed for subsequent artists in the Pacific community. Laita’s passing is a poignant reminder of the role she played in shaping the Pacific art community, her legacy living on in the artists she inspired, including O’Neill.

As the Pacific art community mourns the loss of one of its most influential figures, Laita’s life was celebrated with song by family and friends. She is survived by her husband and two sons, a testament to the rich life she led, both in her personal world and the wider art community.

0
Arts & Entertainment New Zealand Obituary
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chinese Folk Band Hanggai Spreads Love and Hope with 'Beloved Hometown'

By BNN Correspondents

The Art of AI: A Critique on Artificial Intelligence in Creativity

By BNN Correspondents

NZ Ambassador to China Celebrates Bilateral Ties with Poetry

By BNN Correspondents

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment ...
@Accidents · 14 mins
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment ...
heart comment 0
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By Quadri Adejumo

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Latest Headlines
World News
Argentina's Labor Unions Call for General Strike Against President Milei's Economic Reforms
45 seconds
Argentina's Labor Unions Call for General Strike Against President Milei's Economic Reforms
Alex de Minaur's Humorous Controversy and the Anticipation for United Cup and Australian Open
1 min
Alex de Minaur's Humorous Controversy and the Anticipation for United Cup and Australian Open
Ranvir Singh Shares Personal Story of New Year's Trauma on Good Morning Britain
1 min
Ranvir Singh Shares Personal Story of New Year's Trauma on Good Morning Britain
UK Prime Minister Decisively Condemns Russian Attacks on Ukraine
2 mins
UK Prime Minister Decisively Condemns Russian Attacks on Ukraine
Sports as a Unifying Force: Perspectives from Xi Jinping and Brandon Chemers
2 mins
Sports as a Unifying Force: Perspectives from Xi Jinping and Brandon Chemers
Deciphering Putin's Foreign Policy: Insights from Former British Ambassador Laurie Bristow
4 mins
Deciphering Putin's Foreign Policy: Insights from Former British Ambassador Laurie Bristow
Modi Government's Upcoming Budget: Key Announcements Expected Ahead of 2024 Elections
4 mins
Modi Government's Upcoming Budget: Key Announcements Expected Ahead of 2024 Elections
Swedish Scientists Explore Psychedelics for Insights into Consciousness
4 mins
Swedish Scientists Explore Psychedelics for Insights into Consciousness
Health Concerns Prompt Peng Cheng-min To Step Down as CTBC Brothers' manager
4 mins
Health Concerns Prompt Peng Cheng-min To Step Down as CTBC Brothers' manager
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
14 mins
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
19 mins
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
25 mins
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
25 mins
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
28 mins
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
28 mins
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
2 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
2 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
3 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app