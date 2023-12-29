Lily Aitui Laita: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Left Behind in Pacific Art

October 6 marked the end of an era in the Pacific art community with the passing of Lily Aitui Laita, a pioneering figure whose influence and contributions have left an indelible mark on the art world. At the age of 54, Laita’s legacy is embodied in her groundbreaking work and the countless artists she mentored throughout her distinguished career.

Trailblazing the Art World

In 1990, Laita made history as the first Pacific woman to graduate from the University of Auckland’s Elam School of Fine Arts, a feat she followed up with a Diploma in Teaching in 1991. By 2002, she had added a Master of Fine Arts with a concentration on Painting to her academic accomplishments. As part of the pioneering generation of Pacific artists to study visual art in Aotearoa, New Zealand during the 1980s, Laita’s journey was a testament to her tenacity and passion for art.

Leaving a Legacy

Internationally acclaimed, Laita was a founding member of the Tautai Pacific Art Trust, and her work is prominently featured in the Te Papa Museum collection, which houses eighteen of her pieces. Her influence extended beyond her personal work, as she dedicated more than three decades to leading the Arts department at Western Springs College. Here, she influenced a new generation of artists, imparting her love for expressive painting and sculpture.

A Lasting Impact

Ani O’Neill, an award-winning artist and Elam School of Fine Arts graduate, spoke fondly of Laita’s welcoming presence and the trail she blazed for subsequent artists in the Pacific community. Laita’s passing is a poignant reminder of the role she played in shaping the Pacific art community, her legacy living on in the artists she inspired, including O’Neill.

As the Pacific art community mourns the loss of one of its most influential figures, Laita’s life was celebrated with song by family and friends. She is survived by her husband and two sons, a testament to the rich life she led, both in her personal world and the wider art community.