Arts & Entertainment

Lili Reinhart Teases ‘Hal & Harper’; A Peek Behind the Scenes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:52 pm EST
On the brink of a new cinematic chapter, Lili Reinhart, renowned for her portrayal of Betty Cooper, has whetted the audience’s appetite with intriguing behind-the-scenes snapshots from the set of ‘Hal & Harper’. The actress took to Instagram, hinting at a 2024 release of the forthcoming film. A narrative woven by Cooper Raiff, ‘Hal & Harper’ is a testament to his versatile talent as he takes on the roles of writer, director, and actor. The story unfolds around a single father grappling with his children’s premature ageing.

Star-Studded Ensemble Cast

The film flaunts a stellar ensemble, featuring Mark Ruffalo, a revered figure in the Marvel universe, Addison Timlin known for ‘Startup’, and Havana Rose Liu from ‘American Horror Stories’. Raiff, the creative force behind the film, ascended to the spotlight with his 2020 film ‘Shithouse’ and continued to ride the wave of success with his Sundance Festival sensation ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’, starring Dakota Johnson and Odeya Rush.

Reinhart’s Flourishing Career

Reinhart, fresh from her tenure on the TV series Riverdale, has an impressive roster of notable projects under her belt. Her acting prowess has been showcased in ‘Hustlers’ alongside Jennifer Lopez, ‘Chemical Hearts’ on Prime Video, and the Netflix romantic comedy ‘Look Both Ways’. Navigating through the eccentric storylines of Riverdale tested her mettle, but she remains fervently rooted in her craft. Riverdale, which spanned seven seasons on The CW, is now available for streaming in the UK on Netflix.

Looking Forward

With its intriguing premise and star-studded cast, ‘Hal & Harper’ promises to be a captivating cinematic experience. Spearheaded by the talented Raiff and featuring the versatile Reinhart, the film is certain to make waves in 2024. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy Reinhart’s previous work on various streaming platforms while eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Hal & Harper’.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

