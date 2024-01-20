Lil Yachty and Playboi Carti Tease New Collaboration Amidst Antagonist Tour Speculations

Whispers of a fresh collaboration between rappers Lil Yachty and Playboi Carti are sending ripples of excitement across their fan base. The possible alliance was hinted at by Lil Yachty's cryptic post, featuring a double-stacked cup and an opium briefcase, sparking a flurry of conjectures.

Advertisment

Previous Collaborations: A Look Back

The potential collaboration isn't the first between the duo. Past associations saw Carti feature on Yachty's 2018 track, 'Get Dripped,' and Yachty returning the favor by featuring on Carti's 'Flex Up' in 2020, alongside Future. Their previous work together has been well-received, laying the foundation for their fans' anticipation of a new joint venture.

Fan Reactions: A Mixed Bag

Advertisment

As news of the potential collaboration surfaced, fan reactions have been divided. Many fans, thrilled by the prospect, are eagerly awaiting the duo's new creation. However, skeptics remain, casting doubt on the quality of the potential collaboration.

Playboi Carti's Antagonist Tour: A Cloud of Speculation

In related news, Playboi Carti's Antagonist Tour has been the subject of speculation. The tour's postponement has raised eyebrows, with rumors suggesting that legal issues involving the Homixide Gang could be the cause. The gang allegedly attacked rapper Summrs during a concert at BoxFest in November 2023. Summrs' subsequent track, 'Check Me Out,' is thought to address this incident and other allegations against the gang. However, these details remain unconfirmed, and the story continues to evolve based on discussions from Playboi Carti's fan Discord server and Reddit.