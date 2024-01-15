Lil Nas X Clarifies Intentions Behind 'J Christ' Video Amid Controversy

Addressing the controversy stirred by his latest music video 'J Christ', American artist Lil Nas X has publicly clarified his intentions. Known for his groundbreaking hit 'Old Town Road', the singer faced backlash for his representation of Jesus and use of Christian imagery in the music video and a related TikTok clip.

Lil Nas X in the Eye of the Storm

In the video, Lil Nas X appears dressed in a white robe, complete with a golden halo, long nails, long hair, and a choker reading 'sexy', embodying a depiction of Jesus. This portrayal has sparked a wave of criticism with some berating the artist for his interpretation of religious figures. The controversy fanned out to various corners, including rapper Boosie BadAzz, who labelled it disrespectful.

Acknowledging and Apologizing

Reacting to the uproar, Lil Nas X took to social media to address the situation. He clarified that his intention was not to mock Christianity or its followers but to express his artistic vision. He acknowledged the sensitive nature of religion and understood the upset caused by his artwork. Furthermore, he apologized for a TikTok video where he mimicked taking communion, admitting it overstepped boundaries and was not meant to suggest cannibalism.

Respect for Christianity and Promoting Unity

Despite the backlash, Lil Nas X emphasized his respect for Christianity. He reassured his Christian fans that he is not against them nor trying to undermine their values. Instead, he asserted his role in promoting love and unity. He also referenced the previous controversy he faced in 2021 with his 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' video, which included scenes of him sliding down into hell and giving the devil a lap dance. He reaffirmed that he did not intend any mockery with his latest work either.