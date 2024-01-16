Lil Nas X Apologizes for 'J Christ' Backlash, Mitski Expands North American Tour

In the realm of music, controversy and expansion seem to be the order of the day. Grammy award-winning artist, Lil Nas X, has issued an apology following backlash to his contentious single 'J Christ', while acclaimed singer-songwriter, Mitski, has announced additional dates to her North American tour.

Lil Nas X's Apology

The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker found himself in the eye of a religious storm due to his latest song and video, 'J Christ.' The song, which portrays him on a cross and employs biblical imagery, was met with considerable backlash, primarily from the Christian community, accusing him of mocking their faith. In response, Lil Nas X took to Instagram to apologize, recognizing the sensitivity of religious sentiments and expressing regret for his seemingly irreverent depiction.

"I want my Christian fans to know that I am not against them," stated Lil Nas X, assuring critics that he is not an 'evil demon guy.' Despite the criticism, the controversy also provoked discussions on how Christians should respond to such provocations, with opinions ranging from rebuke to viewing it as a sign of divine judgment. Interestingly, the song and its accompanying visuals also received praise from a magister with the Church of Satan for incorporating occult imagery.

Mitski Expands North American Tour

On a more harmonious note, Mitski is set to extend her sonic footprints across North America. In support of her latest album, 'The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We', Mitski has added more performance dates, with her tour now set to conclude on September 26. The album, released in September of the previous year, has been well-received, with the single 'My Love Mine All Mine' amassing over 400 million plays on Spotify and securing the No. 4 spot on Billboard's TikTok Top 50 chart.

The expanded tour includes performances in Michigan, Maryland, Ohio, Georgia, Texas, Colorado, Oregon, and California, and will feature various supporting acts such as Tamino, Sunny War, Julia Jacklin, Cowboy Junkies, Sarah Kinsley, Arlo Parks, Ethel Cain, Laufey, Wyatt Flores, and the Japanese band Lamp. This tour extension signifies the growing popularity and demand for Mitski's unique brand of indie rock and is a promising sign for her musical journey.