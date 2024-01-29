Lil Frosh Pleads Davido For Second Chance; Victoria Inyama Reveals Marital Woes

Unveiling himself on social media, Nigerian singer Lil Frosh has refuted accusations of assault from 2020. He is beseeching his former boss, international music sensation Davido, for an opportunity to redeem his contract with DMW Records. Frosh maintains that these allegations have taken a significant toll on his career, and he perceives Davido's support as a lifeline to resurrect his music aspirations.

Allegations and Appeal

The former signee of Davido Music Worldwide, Lil Frosh, has publicly addressed the accusations of domestic violence that have been levelled against him by his ex-girlfriend. In a bid to clear his name from the egregious allegations, the singer has shared his version of the events. His narrative primarily revolves around an earnest appeal for Davido's assistance in reviving his stalled music career.

Public Reaction and Career Impact

As the news of Lil Frosh's appeal made waves online, it elicited a spectrum of responses from the public. While some condemned his actions, others empathized with his situation. The incident and its aftermath have undeniably cast a long shadow over his reputation and career prospects.

Victoria Inyama's Marital Struggles

In a parallel narration, Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has opened up about her turbulent marriage with Godwin Okrim. In an intimate interview with Chude Jideonwo, Inyama vividly described the domestic challenges she faced, which included Okrim brazenly bringing his girlfriends into their shared home. She even recounted an incident where she had to abide by a girlfriend's culinary preference, swapping meat for fish.

The revelations from Inyama offer a candid glimpse into her marital woes, underscoring the insidious nature of domestic challenges that are often concealed behind closed doors.