Lil' Ed Williams: The Blues Maestro's Upcoming Symphony and Genre Insights

Chicago blues legend Lil' Ed Williams, a stalwart figure in the blues scene since his 1986 discovery by Alligator Records, continues to vibrantly color the genre with his high-energy style. His journey with the Blues Imperials has been marked by chart-toppers like "Roughhousin'" (1989) and "Get Wild" (1999). Despite industry challenges and the ripple effects of 2022, Williams radiates optimism for the future of blues, understanding its cyclic nature.

Williams' Upcoming Blues Symphony

Currently, Williams is brewing new music with Alligator Records' president Bruce Iglauer. The anticipation is palpable as fans eagerly await their collaboration. However, Williams, in his characteristic humor, confesses he doesn't have much to be blue about, thanks to a blissful marriage of over 25 years. His personal contentment, however, doesn't hinder his ability to create soulful melodies that resonate with his audience.

Economic Impact on Travel Plans

As the world navigates the choppy waters of the current economic climate, Williams has had to curb his extensive travel plans. However, he remains hopeful for improvement, emphasizing the importance of patience and living within legal means in these uncertain times.

Reflections on the Blues Genre

Williams takes a retrospective view of the blues genre, reflecting on its state and his place within it. Despite the slow year in 2023, he remains steadfast in his belief in the genre's resilience, noting its cyclic nature and expressing confidence in its imminent resurgence.