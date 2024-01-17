Ligonier Ice Fest: Artistry and Entertainment Amidst Deep Freeze

The 2020 Ligonier Ice Fest in Ligonier, Pennsylvania, has kicked off amidst perfect weather conditions, a deep freeze that’s forecasted to continue through the weekend. This event, hosted by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, has garnered attention for its ice carving demonstrations, a spectacle crafted by artists from DiMartino Ice.

Advertisment

Ice Artists in Action

These talented artists have the challenging task of molding 300- to 400-pound blocks of ice into large, intricate sculptures. The live carving demonstrations, which were halted in 2021 due to the pandemic, have made a triumphant return, starting on Friday afternoon and continuing into Saturday. The completed sculptures will then be displayed around Ligonier's central Diamond Park, carefully placed away from heated sidewalks to maintain their frozen grandeur.

A Festival of Winter Wonders

Advertisment

But the ice sculptures are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the festival’s attractions. The event also includes a free concert by Candle in the Wind, fire spinning shows by Flow N 'At, a hearty spaghetti dinner served up by Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, and the sweet allure of kettle corn sales. Adding to the winter wonder, merchant sales, horse-drawn carriage rides, and the Icy Hot Rock Hunt, where participants have the chance to win prizes, also feature in the lineup of festivities.

The Icy Spectacle Continues

As long as the cold temperatures persist, the ice sculptures will stay on display, offering visitors a chance to marvel at the frozen artistry throughout the weekend. The Ligonier Ice Fest serves not only as a testament to the skill of the ice carvers and the resilience of the community, but also a cure for the winter blues. It is an event that brings people together, providing a beacon of entertainment and community spirit against the chilling backdrop of deep winter.