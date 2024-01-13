en English
Arts & Entertainment

Lights Out (2024): A Battle for Redemption in the Shadows of Underground Fight Clubs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:54 am EST
The silver screen is set to capture the gritty journey of a homeless veteran, Michael ‘Duffy’ Duffield, in the film ‘Lights Out (2024)’. Played by Grillo, Duffy is a man grappling with his past, thrust into the clandestine world of underground fight clubs. His unlikely partnership with a loquacious ex-convict, Max Bomer, portrayed by Phifer, sets the stage for a tumultuous exploration of redemption and debt.

Moving Shadows: The Path to Redemption

In search of absolution, Duffy and Max journey to Los Angeles. Max is driven by his own objectives, aiming to repay a debt to the formidable crime boss, Sage Parker, convincingly depicted by Mulroney. However, the fight clubs are merely the gateway into a deeper vortex of the criminal underworld, a world in which Duffy’s success becomes a dangerous double-edged sword.

Unseen Hands: Entanglement in the Underworld

Duffy’s involvement extends beyond the fight clubs, as he is pulled into work with Parker’s partner and police officer, Ellen Ridgway, embodied by King. As Duffy delves deeper into this perilous world, the stakes escalate, and danger lurks at every turn.

Behind the Scenes: Crafting the Narrative

‘Lights Out’ is the brainchild of screenwriters Chad Law and Garry Charles, with Brandon Burrows at the helm as producer. The film serves as a potent reminder of the power of storytelling, and of the pivotal role of trailers in the film industry. As the distilled essence of a film, trailers draw audiences by showcasing compelling segments, often following a three-act structure to engage viewers emotionally, all while skilfully avoiding spoilers. Developed by specialised companies, they are the linchpin of film marketing, with footage that may or may not make the final cut.

The film industry invites viewers to immerse themselves in the ‘Lights Out’ trailer, to journey with Duffy and Max, and to share their thoughts on this gripping narrative.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

