en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Lifetime’s ‘Girl in the Video’: A Mother’s Fight Against Cyber Exploitation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:21 pm EST
Lifetime’s ‘Girl in the Video’: A Mother’s Fight Against Cyber Exploitation

In a chilling echo of contemporary anxieties about cybercrime, Lifetime’s new film ‘Girl in the Video’ unravels a taut narrative of a mother’s frantic quest to save her abducted daughter from the murky pits of the dark web. The film, starring Cush Jumbo as the desperate yet resilient single mother Mo, premieres on January 13, 2024, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Unveiling the Dark Side of the Digital World

‘Girl in the Video’ delves into the often-obscured dangers lurking in the expanses of the digital world, as Mo’s daughter vanishes following a clandestine online encounter. The narrative gains further momentum when it’s revealed that she might be implicated in videos circulating in the nefarious recesses of the dark web, a plotline that reflects contemporary fears of online predation and exploitation.

A Mother’s Struggle Amidst Shadows

As the story unfolds, viewers are drawn into the relentless struggle of Mo and her son Robbie, as they navigate the tangled digital underworld in a race against time to rescue her. This compelling narrative, rooted in the harsh realities of the modern world, is certain to resonate with audiences, illustrating the depths of a mother’s love and determination in the face of unimaginable adversity.

Streaming Services Offering ‘Girl in the Video’

The film can be streamed live on Lifetime via various services such as Philo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling. These platforms offer enticing promotional offers and subscription plans, including free trial periods which can be canceled before they end to sidestep any charges. Philo provides access to over 70 channels at a monthly fee post-trial, DirecTV Stream offers a broader selection at a higher monthly fee, and Single TV offers discounts for the first month to new subscribers. These platforms make ‘Girl in the Video’ accessible to a wide audience, amplifying the film’s exploration of the resilience of motherhood and the dark side of the digital world.

0
Arts & Entertainment Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
14 seconds ago
Miles Morales: Spider-Man 15 - A Tale of Family, Redemption, and Heroism
In an adrenaline-fueled issue of Marvel Comics’ ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man 15,’ the titular hero finds himself ensnared in a perilous family reunion amidst a Gang War tearing through the heart of New York City. Miles Morales is left to navigate a two-pronged confrontation against the formidable Cape Killers, spearheaded by the ruthless Agent Gao, and
Miles Morales: Spider-Man 15 - A Tale of Family, Redemption, and Heroism
Jodie Comer Discusses Broadway Debut, Jodie Foster, and Tony Award Win on 'The Graham Norton Show'
5 mins ago
Jodie Comer Discusses Broadway Debut, Jodie Foster, and Tony Award Win on 'The Graham Norton Show'
75th Primetime Emmy Awards Set to Shine Amid Challenging Times
6 mins ago
75th Primetime Emmy Awards Set to Shine Amid Challenging Times
Highest-Grossing Horror Films: An Analysis of Frightening Success
18 seconds ago
Highest-Grossing Horror Films: An Analysis of Frightening Success
Steven Yeun Exits 'Thunderbolts'; Rumors Point to Austin Abrams for Sentry's Role
37 seconds ago
Steven Yeun Exits 'Thunderbolts'; Rumors Point to Austin Abrams for Sentry's Role
Patsy Palmer to Reprise her Iconic Role as Bianca Jackson on EastEnders
51 seconds ago
Patsy Palmer to Reprise her Iconic Role as Bianca Jackson on EastEnders
Latest Headlines
World News
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
8 seconds
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
Rick Pitino's Relentless Pursuit of Success with St. John's Red Storm
20 seconds
Rick Pitino's Relentless Pursuit of Success with St. John's Red Storm
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States
39 seconds
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
53 seconds
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
3 mins
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
4 mins
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
Hospitalization of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Sparks Internal Investigation
5 mins
Hospitalization of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Sparks Internal Investigation
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Grim Start to 2024
7 mins
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Grim Start to 2024
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
8 mins
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app