Libianca Fonji: From 'The Voice Global' to Music Sensation

In the world of music and reality TV, the journey can be full of unpredictable twists and turns. For Cameroonian-American singer Libianca Fonji, this couldn't be truer. Despite her manager's dreams of her victory and her own soaring confidence, she was knocked out of the 2021 US reality TV show 'The Voice Global' during the playoff stage. The battle that led to her exit was against none other than the US singer Hailey Green.

Libianca's Journey on the Voice

Libianca Fonji, best known for her hit single 'People', entered 'The Voice Global' with high hopes and the backing of a strong fanbase. Her journey was filled with memorable performances, each one showcasing her unique vocal prowess and charm. However, the playoff stage pitted her against Green in a showdown that ended with Fonji's unexpected elimination. This result left her, as well as her fans, surprised and disappointed.

Reflections and Looking Forward

Despite the setback, Libianca has shown remarkable resilience. In a recent interview with Channels TV, she reflected on her journey on 'The Voice Global', expressing optimism for the future. 'There is a reason for everything,' she said, demonstrating her ability to embrace the progress she made on the show despite the disappointment of her elimination.

Continuing the Musical Journey

Proving that a single defeat does not define her career, Libianca has continued to make waves in the music industry post 'The Voice Global'. In 2022, she released her hit single 'People', which further cemented her status as a rising music sensation. Her creative journey has also led her to collaborate with Nigerian artists Omah Lay and Ayra Starr, resulting in a remix of 'People' that has been well-received by music lovers worldwide.